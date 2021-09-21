Meghan: first appearance since Lilibet’s birth – Royals

On June 4th, Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana was born. Since then, Royal fans have seen the 40-year-old – but only virtually from her home.

This weekend Meghan will make the first appearance since the baby was born. And for this comeback she chose the WHOLE big stage.

Meghan wants to speak to the whole world right away: She was announced on Tuesday as one of the celebrities for the mega event “Global Citizen Live”. The unique 24-hour event brings together stars, companies and activists and is broadcast around the world.

The goal: to do good together and make the world a better place. For many fans, the program reads like the biggest festival ever: Ed Sheeran, Elton John, the Black Eyed Peas, Billie Eilish and Coldplay perform among others.





Harry and Meghan as stars of “Time” magazine. At the weekend there will be the couple’s first live performance since Lili’s birthPhoto: Photograph by Pari Dukovic for T



The main focus is on two live events in New York and Los Angeles. Meghan will do the honors in the Big Apple. Together with husband Harry (37).









You will speak on Saturday as part of a Corona topic complex. In terms of content, the issue is that equality in vaccine distribution is demanded as the only way to end the corona crisis around the world.

Harry and Meghan’s appearance will of course also be broadcast live, starting around 5 p.m. local time (11 p.m. German time) in the famous Central Park.

Los Angeles would of course be closer to her home in Montecito, California. Harry’s wife, on the other hand, has a very special love for New York. About which she wrote in her now pulped lifestyle blog “The Tig”.

Meghan attended Fashion Week in New York several times, loves the fashion and aura of the city. But also the “damn fantastic, addicting” food.

Perhaps the Duchess is also a bit of a fan of Coldplay, Lizzo or J.Lo? Because they are also on stage in New York, as are Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

Nobody can blame Meghan for playing little mouse behind the stage.