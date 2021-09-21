Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Megan Fox wants a quick divorce

By Arjun Sethi
December 4th, 2020 – 10:30 am clock

Megan Fox wants her divorce to be resolved quickly.

A few months ago, the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor confirmed speculation that the former dream couple had split up. The two actors have been married since 2010 and raise sons Noah (7), Bodhi (6) and Journey (3) together. But just a few days later, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that he is with Green’s ex-wife Megan. And that’s why Megan wants to get a divorce now. An insider told People: “You and Brian have sorted out everything about custody, so Megan is now hoping for a quick and easy divorce.” Because meanwhile she is forging new plans with Kelly, including moving in with him. But her ex-husband Brian Austin Green doesn’t seem to have gotten over the breakup yet. An insider recently revealed ‘E! News’: “He wants to give Megan space and hopes that they will find each other again.”




Even a marriage-out should not be an option for him at the time: “He has not yet filed for divorce.” Green’s strategy is currently just a distraction: “It was hard to see her return to the dating world. He’s trying to hang out with his kids and friends.”

BANG Showbiz

