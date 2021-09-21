Megan Fox wants a quick divorce

A few months ago, the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor confirmed speculation that the former dream couple had split up. The two actors have been married since 2010 and raise sons Noah (7), Bodhi (6) and Journey (3) together. But just a few days later, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that he is with Green’s ex-wife Megan. And that’s why Megan wants to get a divorce now. An insider told People: “You and Brian have sorted out everything about custody, so Megan is now hoping for a quick and easy divorce.” Because meanwhile she is forging new plans with Kelly, including moving in with him. But her ex-husband Brian Austin Green doesn’t seem to have gotten over the breakup yet. An insider recently revealed ‘E! News’: “He wants to give Megan space and hopes that they will find each other again.”







