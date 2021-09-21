“Matrix 4”: That’s why Laurence Fishburne doesn’t play Morpheus – News 2021

The fourth part of the “Matrix” series starts at Christmas after an 18-year break in the cinemas. There are again Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. But one thing is missing: Laurence Fishburne will not slip into the role of Morpheus. Here you can find out why.

The first trailer for “Matrix: Resurrections” not only attracts with many modern effects, but also with a story that is very similar to the first part of the 1999 trilogy. Neo, who no longer knows anything about his excursions from the Matrix, is initiated into reality by a team around the mysterious Morpheus. The big difference is that the Morpheus in the upcoming movie is an alternate version of the man who first offered Neo the red pill. In the remake, Morpheus is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The reason for this is seemingly simple. Laurence Fishburne has stated several times in the past that he simply wasn’t asked if he would like to play the role. But many fans do not want to believe this statement. Why should you ask two of the three main actors to play their roles again and not ask the third anything at all? Some fan theories suggest that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is only playing the Matrix version of Morpheus and that the Fishburne might surprisingly show up at the end of the film to identify itself as the real puller.











Because even if Keanu Revees and Laurence Fishburne are only three years apart, Fishburne seems to be in significantly worse physical condition. Exhausting or even dangerous action scenes would be difficult to implement and so the much younger Abdul-Mateen II steps in. Fishburne could still play the man behind the scenes, though.

Whether this theory turns out to be true or just a fan dream will show from December 23, 2021 when “Matrix: Resurrections” starts in cinemas.