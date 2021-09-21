Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Mark Wahlberg shares their first photo together with Ms. Rhea

By Vimal Kumar
How sweet! Mark Wahlberg (48) and his wife Rhea Durham (41) met almost 20 years ago. The couple has now been happily married for over ten years. The two are proud parents of four children. In a recent post, the Hollywood star embarks on a journey into her past: He shares the very first photo he and his loved one took together.

The “Spenser Confidential” actor took a cute snapshot of himself and himself on Wednesday night Rhea on Instagram released. The actor then kisses his better half very tenderly on the head while she smiles happily at the camera. He apparently snapped off the photo along with the heart-shaped picture frame in order to post it. The reason for the throwback pic: A couples picture challenge that is currently circulating on the internet and where couples are supposed to present their first photo together.

Not only now does he openly rave about his godmother, already in an interview with The Sun declared by 2008 mark: Rhea made him a better person. “She helped me become the man I am and created a wonderful life for me and our children”the Boston man confessed at the time.

Mark Wahlberg at the Spenser Confidential Premiere in Westwood in February 2020
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in March 2020

Instagram / byrheawahlberg

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg in March 2020
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham and their children Michael, Ella Rae and Brendan Joseph in NYC in June 2014


Vimal Kumar
