Mark Wahlberg in a brutal action cracker

Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg have already worked together five times. The collaborations between the two men, who are also privately friends, are characterized above all by one thing: tangible action. Regardless of whether it is a war fighter, a disaster film or a terrorism thriller – the main thing is that it crashes. But the duo never celebrated this brutal motto more unrestrained than in Mile 22, which is now available on Amazon Prime.

While Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg in Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Boston have focused on distilling their action setting straight from real events, there is Mile 22 no tangible historical source of inspiration.

An advantage, because on the one hand you don’t have to take the necessary piety into account in order to reproduce scenes as accurately as possible or to adequately capture personalities. On the other hand, you can be detached according to all the rules of genre art turn freely.

The streets become a battlefield: that’s what Mile 22 is all about

James Silva (Mark Wahlberg), a CIA agent with extreme aggression disorder, is the head of an elite team that operates undercover. This is used where military interventions and diplomacy fail. For their next job, Silva and Co. end up in a fictional country in Asia, where they have to do everything for it devastating consequences of a corruption scandal to prevent. The key to success is the police officer Li Noor (The Raid Star Iko Uwais).

Only Li Noor is capable of one Prevent disasterthat could change the whole world. His condition: he wants asylum. To make all parties happy, James Silva and his ghost squad have to get Li Noor to the local airport as quickly as possible. The problem with the whole thing, however, is that the 22 miles that have to be covered to the airport turn into a pure war zone in no time at all.









Mark Wahlberg and the Fog of Death: Mile 22 is a pulsating action board

If Mile 22 makes one thing clear, it is above all one thing: Wars no longer take place on the battlefield, Wars are happening everywhere these days. The fog of death has settled here over every street intersection in the world. Peter Berg is not interested in delivering a sophisticated story with multi-layered, contoured characters. Instead, he leads the viewer amid the brutal gunfire of modern wars.

Of course, Peter Berg has never been a really good storyteller. What he has mastered excellently, however, is how to deal with the presentation and design possibilities of contemporary action cinema. Mile 22 works in its best moments almost experimentalwhen he decides to staging simply throw off any structure. War has no orientation or navigation. Chaos reacts.

The highly dangerous operation of the ghostly elite squad that Mile 22 is pursuing here is gaining momentum thanks to its constantly pulsating rhythm. The thirst for bloodthat our time dictates cannot be stopped. The cut of the harsh and nasty high-speed production whets through the film like a freshly sharpened butcher’s ax and creates a logical feeling of constantly overstimulated, fragmentary perception.

