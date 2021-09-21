Leonardo DiCaprio: Multi-year mega-deal with Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio will work with Apple on television projects in the future. The company entered into a deal with its company Appian Way Productions.

The production company Appian Way, founded by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio (45), has signed a mega-deal with the US company Apple, as reported by the industry magazine “Variety”. Under the multi-year contract, Appian Way will develop several television projects for Apple TV +.

DiCaprio founded the company in 2004 and now runs it together with producer Jennifer Davisson. Two projects are already in the starting blocks: the feature “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese (77) with DiCaprio in a leading role and the thriller series “Shining Girls”, for which the actor will be the executive producer.









DiCaprio produced these films with Appian Way



A large number of well-known films have already been produced by Appian Way, including “The Revenant” (2015), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), “Aviator” (2004) and “Shutter Island” (2010). Documentaries such as “Cowspiracy” (2015), “The Ivory Game” (2016) and “And We Go Green” (2019) can also be found in the list of credits. The production company is currently developing the series “The Right Stuff” for the streaming service Disney Plus.

