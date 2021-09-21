Ladyboy and superstar: Jack Nicholson is 80

The character actor has five children out of four women. His youngest, Ray, is 25. You can meet Nicholson in Los Angeles at a private dinner, his companion hardly looks older. Yes, Jack Nicholson is actually the notorious one Philanderershow he presents himself self-deprecatingly in the film, for example next to Diane Keaton in “What your heart desires”.

Cynthia Basinet, one of Nicholson’s former playmates and now 44-year-old singer, chats in a biography about the “great seducer” from her wealth of experience: “If you come to this city as a young model and want to have fun and go through the nightclubs, meet you sooner or later inevitably on him. “









Their affair didn’t last too long, but the memory remains forever. Basinet met a man of contradictions. On the one hand, the star came home from the location with leftovers in a doggy bag, on the other hand, he easily had a $ 100 tip in restaurants for the waitress.

Note: The Womanizer with the bad boy image does what it feels like. But with decency and dignity. Sometimes anyway. When plans for a remake of “When the Postman Rings Twice” were being rolled out in 1972, the name of an erotic star came up for the female lead: Raquel Welch. “Anyone else would have cheated on their girlfriend if only they talked about Miss What Body could have climbed “, it says in the book” Jack“. But Nicholson canceled and remained loyal to his girlfriend at the time – Michelle Phillips, the flagship face of the beat band The Mamas and the Papas (“California Dreamin ‘”).