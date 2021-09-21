Kim Kardashian is studying law – to abolish the death penalty

“Hello California, this is Kim Kardashian West and I want with you … “

“And North West!”

Actually, reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants to devote himself to serious topics in this video: social distance and isolation.

But her six-year-old daughter North keeps interrupting her.

“I want to go outside!”

“You should care more about your children and less about your friends To take care of!” “Is correct.”

“I know that – can you please not jump on the bed? Give me two seconds to do this. “

The video will be posted on the California Governor’s Office Twitter channel.

After just a few hours, the clip already had over 360,000 views.

Even if Kim Kardashian is constantly interrupted by her daughter North in the video, the hashtags of the clip speak for themselves: #StayHomeSaveLives – in German: Stay at home, save lives.