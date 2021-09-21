Kim Kardashian is studying law – to abolish the death penalty

United States
Kim Kardashian is studying law – only to one day abolish the death penalty
What may sound surprising at first, makes perfect sense on closer inspection: Kim Kardashian has known the legal profession since childhood and has campaigned for unjustly imprisoned people for years.
The fact that there is more to Kim Kardashian than just the society girl that many people saw in her for years must have become increasingly clear in the past: The 40-year-old has gone from Paris Hilton’s party friend to a clever business woman who, among other things made money in fashion, mobile phone apps and a boutique chain. And she has other plans for the future.
In 2019, Kim did an internship with a lawyer because she had long been concerned about the fate of prisoners who were wrongly or disproportionately punished. She had campaigned for several people who had long been behind bars for relatively minor offenses, or who had been sentenced to death on dubious evidence. For example, for a 63-year-old woman who was sentenced to life imprisonment as a young woman for trivial drug offenses. Alice Marie Johnson was then released early – Kardashian continued to help her by hiring her as a model for her shapewear collection.
Kim knows the legal profession
The 40-year-old’s enthusiasm for law and justice does not come as a complete surprise: her father Robert, who died of cancer in 2003, was a renowned lawyer. Among other things, he defended former NFL star OJ Simpson on charges of murder. And so, after her internship, Kim actually began to study law herself, albeit on a “part-time” basis – she spends 18 hours a week in order to be able to take care of her other business and the children on the side. She wants to graduate in 2022.
She now made her goals clear in a “Vogue” interview: “At the top of my list is the abolition of the death penalty. I will have clients who – like Julius Jones in Oklahoma City – have had bad experiences that I will really fight for . ” Jones has been in prison for murder since he was 19 years old – and awaits his execution there. Although he has always denied the allegation and the evidence against him does indeed raise questions. “Something like that makes you pause and think that you can’t really rest a minute until all of these injustices are resolved,” says Kim Kardashian.
