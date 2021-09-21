Keith Urban: Nicole Kidman helps him homeschool

Keith Urban seems overwhelmed when it comes to homeschooling. Fortunately, his wife Nicole Kidman is helping him.

Even celebrities like Keith Urban (52, “My Wave”) cannot escape the current task of homeschooling. According to the British Daily Mail, the singer revealed in a conversation with the Australian talk show “Today” that he is currently in isolation from the corona in his home in the US state of Nashville. Wife Nicole Kidman (52, “Bombshell – The End of Silence”) and their two daughters Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (9) also live there. However, teaching at home poses major challenges for the musician.









Dropped out of school at the age of 15



“That’s definitely not mine, I dropped out of high school in Calboolture when I was 15,” confesses Urban. “Nic is so much better at this than I am. Maths wasn’t one of my strongest subjects. I also failed in music.”

However, Kidman will certainly come in handy with a little help. After all, the 52-year-old recently broke her ankle while running, as Urban revealed in an interview with “The Project”. According to the musician, Kidman’s injury has already healed well.

