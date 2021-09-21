Keanu Reeves as a style role model: How men over 30 avoid embarrassing outfit mistakes

Since Keanu Reeves slipped into the role of John Wick, he seems to be permanently in a suit. Understandable, after all, this is ideal for maintaining a serious look without having to try too hard. Of course, Reeves’ suits are tailored to his body type and don’t suit everyone. In our suit guide we reveal how to find the perfect fitting suit for your figure. By doing without any kind of accessories, Reeves keeps his look minimalist. Even if he doesn’t want to attract attention, he does. The very high art. A suit usually helps.

Keanu Reeves knows: a biker jacket is always an option

Keanu sencillo. Getty Images

Keanu Reeves loves motorcycles. So much so that he followed the customizing trend and founded a company that redesigns bikes according to customer requirements. And as a true motorcycle lover, he of course also has a number of biker jackets hanging in his closet, which are usually perfect for men over 30. Depending on the design, they can look pretty serious and are also comfortable. This is an ideal alternative, especially for those who are not so into coats or jackets. (Also interesting: how much should you invest in a leather jacket?)









Casual outfit: the T-shirt as a secret weapon

Casual. Getty Images

Wearing a suit all the time can become tiresome over time. But don’t worry, there are other ways to find a serious outfit that you are comfortable in. Reeves shows how – and sometimes combines a black T-shirt with a jacket. Together with black jeans, this results in a sportier and more casual all-black look that is calm and yet serious. Ideal for everyday use. (Also Read: Five Outfits For Men In Spring – And What To Learn From Them)

Make yourself comfortable – Keanu Reeves does too

Basico pero efectivo. Getty Images

At Keanu Reeves, comfort is paramount. He doesn’t even want to be a style icon and therefore doesn’t get involved with the fleeting trends in men’s fashion. Instead, he relies on the safe and the good – and thus avoids a fashionable faux pas. In the end, however, it’s also about what suits you: there is no point in buying a chic jacket if you don’t feel comfortable in it. That is why minimalism is so present in Keanu Reeves’ outfits. It’s not about excesses, but about the essentials. (Also Interesting: 5 Styling Tricks We Can Learn From The Most Fashionable Men On Instagram)

The item “Keanu Reeves y cómo vestirse bien siempre después de los 30” by Alonso Martínez was originally published by the colleagues at GQ México.