Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsKaty Perry: She also wants a son
News

Katy Perry: She also wants a son

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Katy Perry
She also wants a son

Katy Perry will soon become a mother. Now she has revealed that she also wants a son after her daughter-to-be.

One child is not enough for Katy Perry (35, “Roar”). The successful US singer, who is currently expecting her first baby together with actor Orlando Bloom (43), has now revealed in a video for the US magazine “People”. In the clip posted on Instagram, Perry answers several questions from children.

For example, three-year-old Madison wants to know what Perry is looking forward to most. “The unconditional love”, reveals the singer – and on “the sweetness, the cuteness, the tenderness, the gentleness”. The 35-year-old is very happy that she is having a girl and that is why her many items of clothing have already found a safe place for the future, as she jokes. But she also hopes that there will be a little boy in the future. So family planning at Perry and Bloom is far from over.




She is a night owl and spends her time in the drive-in theater

Four-year-old Toby, on the other hand, would like to know what her power animal is. After a brief consideration, Perry decides on an owl, because she is a “night owl” herself, they are “mystical beings” and owls are wise observers. As a songwriter, she also has to “observe the world, absorb information, process it and then create a song from it.”

Meanwhile, five-year-old Bella and her older sister Layla (9) ask what Perry likes to do with her sister. The whole family prefers to get together for dinner and recently they have been visiting drive-in theaters as well. Before the Corona crisis, Perry was still a fan of conventional cinemas, but visiting them is currently not possible.

For Katy Perry, her upcoming daughter is the first child, Bloom already has his son Flynn (9) from a previous marriage to Miranda Kerr (37). The actor and the Australian model split in 2013.

CodeList



Previous articleSylvester Stallone gets his 500 hp Corvette C8 Stingray
Next articleA fun start to the new Altenburg theater season
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv