Katy Perry: She also wants a son

Katy Perry will soon become a mother. Now she has revealed that she also wants a son after her daughter-to-be.

One child is not enough for Katy Perry (35, “Roar”). The successful US singer, who is currently expecting her first baby together with actor Orlando Bloom (43), has now revealed in a video for the US magazine “People”. In the clip posted on Instagram, Perry answers several questions from children.

For example, three-year-old Madison wants to know what Perry is looking forward to most. “The unconditional love”, reveals the singer – and on “the sweetness, the cuteness, the tenderness, the gentleness”. The 35-year-old is very happy that she is having a girl and that is why her many items of clothing have already found a safe place for the future, as she jokes. But she also hopes that there will be a little boy in the future. So family planning at Perry and Bloom is far from over.









She is a night owl and spends her time in the drive-in theater



Four-year-old Toby, on the other hand, would like to know what her power animal is. After a brief consideration, Perry decides on an owl, because she is a “night owl” herself, they are “mystical beings” and owls are wise observers. As a songwriter, she also has to “observe the world, absorb information, process it and then create a song from it.”

Meanwhile, five-year-old Bella and her older sister Layla (9) ask what Perry likes to do with her sister. The whole family prefers to get together for dinner and recently they have been visiting drive-in theaters as well. Before the Corona crisis, Perry was still a fan of conventional cinemas, but visiting them is currently not possible.

For Katy Perry, her upcoming daughter is the first child, Bloom already has his son Flynn (9) from a previous marriage to Miranda Kerr (37). The actor and the Australian model split in 2013.

