Katy Perry shares rare couple photos with daughter Dove’s “brilliant father” on Orlando Bloom’s birthday

2020 was a year that several celebrity weddings were planned, including the big day of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. As with most of us, many things didn’t happen to them, including the wedding. But the duo have welcomed their first child together, their daughter Daisy Dove. In short: your love is still blooming.

Katy Perry makes a touching declaration of love for Orlando Bloom on Instagram

Now Katy Perry is making sure that the whole world knows that their bond will be stronger than ever in 2021. “Happy 44th for my love, the brilliant father of my Dove and the shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t see yet,” shared Kary Perry on Instagram, celebrating Bloom’s birthday. “Thank you for always going on the mat with me and never giving up. I am so glad that my moon has found its sun, I love you, you my whole world.”

And they have come a long way together. The two got together after meeting at a Golden Globes after party in January 2016, but reportedly split a year later. They then became a couple again at a New Year’s Eve party in Japan in 2018. In her post, Perry shared a number of previously unseen photos of moments together where they look like the young dream of love. From Bloom caressing her belly to a ride with friends and having fun brushing their teeth together, they have certainly captured their most precious moments so far.

The couple have fun brushing their teeth together.





What about her big day? It’s been almost two years since Bloom asked the question at a restaurant. “It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and all I remember is that I was it [Bloom] met at dinner in that Italian restaurant, “Perry told Capital Breakfast.” So I get there and he’s clean shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes. I think to myself, ‘Ah, shit, something’s going on.’ “Let’s hope things go well for the happy couple – and their wedding – in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.co.uk.

