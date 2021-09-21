Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Left: Kate Winslet in The God of Carnage © 2011 Constantin Film

Right: Kate Winslet in Wonder Wheel © 2017 Amazon Studios / Warner Bros. Germany

Source: Vanity Fair

the #Me tooMovement in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations not only exposed a terrifying pattern of sexual harassment and abuse in the film and series industry, it also made many people aware of something that was actually known for a long time. It’s no secret that Roman Polanski 1977 raped the then 13-year-old Samantha Gailey. After the judge refused to adhere to the original agreement of a very mild sentence with parole and faced 50 years in prison, Polanski fled to Europe. If he re-entered the United States, he would be arrested immediately. In Europe, however, he was able to successfully continue his directing career and his heinous act did not prevent stars like Sigourney Weaver, Ben Kingsley, Walter Matthau, Jodie Foster or Johnny Depp from working with him since then. For his moving Holocaust drama The pianist He was awarded the Palme d’Or in Cannes in 2002 and the Oscar for best director in 2003 – something that would have been simply unthinkable in the current climate.

The situation with the celebrated filmmaker is a little more complex Woody Allenwho has been followed by allegations of sexual abuse of Dylan Farrow, his and Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter, since the 1990s. In addition to Dylan and Mia, these allegations also came from Farrow’s and Allen’s biological son Ronan Farrow, who as a journalist played a crucial role in uncovering Weinstein’s scandal. In fact, there has been no evidence of abuse of his adoptive daughter to Allen to date, but the stigma lingered on him, and the fact that he married the adult adoptive daughter of his then-wife Mia Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, certainly did not help.









the #Me tooMovement brought these two men and Hollywood’s previous benevolent treatment of them back into focus, and many actors and producers who have worked with both of them over the years suddenly abandoned them. Several actors from Allen donated the last film A Rainy Day in New York, including Selena Gomez, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet, demonstrated their fees for the film to organizations that work for victims of sexual abuse.

An actress who worked with both filmmakers not long ago and now regrets it, is an Oscar winner Kate Winslet. Your latest film, the lesbian romance Ammonites with Saoirse Ronan (trailer), who got both actresses talking about the next Oscars, recently celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. On the occasion, Winslet said in an interview with Vanity Fair with very frank words that she regrets filming with Polanski and Allen and that this mistake stands: (from English)

Ammonite really made me aware that I am even more committed to honoring what women want to say for themselves in films and how we should be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation. Because life is short as hell and I would like to do my best to lead by example to younger women. We’re giving them a pretty fucked up world so I would love to have done my part and shown some real integrity.

For example, why the hell did I work with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It seems incredible to me how these men have been so respected throughout the industry and have been for so long. It’s fucking shameful. And I have to take responsibility for working with both of them. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m sorry, but what if we can’t just be fucking honest about it?

Winslet was in the 2011 film adaptation of Polanski’s play The god of slaughter starring alongside Christoph Waltz John C. Reilly and Jodie Foster, and starred in Allens in 2017 Wonder Wheel with.

