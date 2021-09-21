Johnny Depp loses against the tabloid “Sun”

S.Shortly after the decision of the Royal Court of Justice was published in London on Monday, the British tabloid “Sun” celebrated this as confirmation of its commitment to combating domestic violence. Johnny Depp, who had initiated the process himself, immediately announced an appeal through his lawyers: “The verdict is as perverse as it is disturbing. Most disturbing is that the court relies on Amber Heard’s testimony and ignores the mountain of evidence to the contrary from the police, doctors and her own assistant. “

The presiding judge Andrew Nicol had previously unexpectedly harshly rejected Depp’s libel suit against the newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN). He had not only come to the conclusion that the Golden Globe winner was the “wife beater” described by the newspaper. The court also shared Depp’s former wife Heard’s account that the skirmishes had harmed her career as an actress and activist. “I looked at all 14 incidents in detail,” said Judge Nicol, recalling the excesses of violence of the previous couple.

Became violent in the drug or alcohol intoxication

During the three-week trial last July, Heard did not mince words as a witness for the “Sun”. She reported more than 30 bottles that Depp threw in her direction during a stay in Australia in 2015 to film the adventure saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Two years earlier, the actor had allegedly slapped her face several times when she made fun of his “Wino Forever” tattoo, a modified tribute to his former girlfriend Winona Ryder. According to Heard, Depp was violent a total of fourteen times between 2013 and 2016 when he was intoxicated with drugs or alcohol.

Depp drew a different picture. In his testimony of almost 25 hours before the Royal Court in London, he described Heard as a gold digger. The young actress, whom he met in 2011 while filming the novel “The Rum Diary”, approached him to promote his own career. As in Heard’s previous relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree, she is said to have become aggressive again and again. In one of the arguments, Depp lost a fingertip when the thirty-four-year-old allegedly attacked him with a vodka bottle. The end of the relationship rang in the spring of 2016, however, the “emergency emergency”. When Heard left feces in the marriage bed, Depp said, he decided to divorce after just 15 months of marriage.

Will this lawsuit cost Depp’s Hollywood career?

The fact that the Hollywood star fueled the war of the roses with the libel suit against the “Sun” could cost him the rest of his Hollywood career. A “Wife Beater”, as the Depp newspaper in 2018 called it in an article about the film adaptation of Joanne K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, is not a good crowd puller. In addition, the defeat in court in London threatens to spill over to the United States. The actor’s defamation process against his ex-wife begins there in May.









Heard described himself as a victim of domestic violence in an article for the Washington Post at the end of 2018 and suggested attacks by Depp. The fifty-seven year old then sued her in the state of Virginia for $ 50 million in damages. As Depp said, Disney removed him from the scripts for new “Pirates of the Caribbean” films because of Heard’s allegations. Unsurprisingly, the Texan, who now lives with the camerawoman Bianca Butti, struck back. Since Depp started a “smear campaign” against her on social media, she also filed a lawsuit in Virginia – and is now demanding $ 100 million.