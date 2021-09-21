Johnny Depp + Amber Heard: Now the celebrities are getting involved

Is Johnny Depp really as brutal as Amber Heard portrays in? Several celebrities and Johnny’s ex-wife have now expressed their opinion

Amber Heard accuses her husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence. After she filed for divorce earlier this week, she even secured an injunction against the actor so he could no longer get close to her. Johnny denies everything and claims the 30-year-old just wants his money.

Fronts are hardened



the Fronts in the divorce war hardened after a short time and both unite allies on their respective side. So said Depp’s colleague Paul Bettany on Twitter. “I’ve known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He’s the cutest, nicest, gentlest man I’ve ever met. I’m just saying yes.”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

A short time later, he added, “All I say, domestic violence is a grave allegation. A process on Twitter is not helpful. Let the facts come to light before we jump to conclusions.”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.





PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Johnny’s ex-wife stands by him



“TMZ” claims to have learned that Johnny Depp’s first wife Lori Anne Allison is also on the side of the Hollywood star and does not believe Amber’s allegations. The 52-year-old is a “gentle person” and never got loud during their three-year marriage in the 1980s.

Mickey Rourke does not trust his “Sometime in Mexico” co-star to cause such a freak out either. “He doesn’t give the impression of being a violent man”the actor told the gossip portal. “He was always very reserved and a gentleman.”

Amber support



But Amber Heard also receives support. “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson tweeted shortly after her beating allegations became known: “I learned that today: There are 100% antibiotic-resistant bacteria, bees killed a hiker, Captain Jack Sparrow is a wife bully. “

Johnny Depp His exes



9 pictures

Evan Rachel Wood also stood by her friend Amber. As reported by Us Weekly, she commented on the following tweet with “Boom”: “Amber Heard’s sexuality is only relevant when you consider that bisexual women are at greater risk of experiencing violence from their intimate partner. Bisexuality is not a cause for violence. It does not mean that Heard is immoral or deserves abuse as a result. “In the meantime, however, the statement has been deleted. Both Wood and Amber Heard profess their bisexuality.

Does Depp cover his tracks?



US comedian Andy Richter brings another point of view into the discussion. “One of the things you can pay a publicist to do is Making your ex look bad in the press after being accused of abuse. “

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

iwe

Gala