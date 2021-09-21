Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Your 10 Best Moments as a Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a second chance for love?

Is there a love comeback for “Bennifer”? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke off their engagement 17 years ago. But if current reports are to be believed, the two, who recently separated from their partners (Lopez from former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Affleck from actress Ana de Armas), spent time together again.









We are only too happy to think back to the time when the two of them walked as a couple over red carpets and stood together in front of the camera. They were together for two years after they met on the film set of “Gigli – Love with Risk”. (Do you remember the movie? Neither do we.) During their two-year relationship, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a pink diamond engagement ring. Only last year, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer spoke about her love for this ring. In an interview on Apple Music, she told the moderators Zane Lowe and Rebecca Judd how she was going through the lockdown and revealed that she and her children were watching classic films with Barbra Streisand, including “Funny Girl”. “I have it [Streisand] Met years ago at an Oscar party, and [zu der Zeit] I was engaged to Ben Affleck. She really likes diamonds, which I didn’t know, “remembered Lopez.” He gave me a pink diamond that got a lot of press. I was delighted with the ring, don’t get me wrong. I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ And she: ‘Can I see your ring?’ We talked about the ring, but then she asked me – and that was so strange – what it is like for me to be famous and how I deal with it. ”

Bennifer then separated in 2004, four days before they wanted to go to the altar. Regardless of whether they just stayed friends or gave their love a second chance, we look back on ten of the most beautiful moments together as a couple.