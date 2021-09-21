Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: For the first time he speaks publicly about his love

By Sonia Gupta
For the first time, Ben Affleck reveals in an interview what particularly fascinates him about Jennifer Lopez and what experience put him in complete awe of her.

It’s the Hollywood romance of the year! Ben Affleck, 49, is deeply in love with his Jennifer Lopez, 52, and incredibly proud to be by her side. In a new interview with “AdWeek”, the actor raves about the Hollywood star in public for the first time.

Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez: “I am impressed by her impact on the world”

In the interview, Ben is visibly impressed by his great love: “I am in awe of your impact on the world. As an artist, I can only make films that move people. Jennifer has inspired a huge number of people of all skin colors to not feeling marginalized. It’s an effect few people in history have had. I’ll never find out how she did it, but I have the greatest respect for it and can only admire the ability in her. “




He admires her as a strong and successful woman

Ben Affleck shares what he saw when he accompanied Lopez to the New York Bronx earlier this month, where she supports small Latina-owned businesses: “I’ve seen women of color come up to Jennifer and tell her firsthand, what a great role model she is for these women in the business world, “says Affleck. Ben continues to rave about Jen and says that she has inspired countless people and always gives them the feeling that they have a permanent place at the table in this country. “This is an effect that very few people have had in history. An experience that I will never have myself and that I can only treat with respect.” Truly a magical declaration of love that shows a lot of admiration and respect.

Sources used: HollywoodLife, AdWeek

Sonia Gupta
