Jennifer Lawrence shows her engagement ring for the first time in Paris

She shows her best piece

After Jennifer Lawrence (28) and her friend, the art dealer and gallery owner Cooke Maroney (34), announced their engagement in early February, the photographers were able to take a first look at their large engagement ring. At the Dior fashion show in Paris, she took her clunker for a walk in public.

First appearance with an engagement ring

The “Red Sparrow” actress appeared in Paris with a big grin on her face, holding her ring clearly in the cameras for the photographers so that everyone could see the good piece.

This is how much Jennifer’s ring is supposed to cost

As the American newspaper “Page Six” found out from an expert, her fiancé also bought the piece of jewelery a lot. It is said to be a diamond ring of around four to five carats. “Depending on the quality and the specific characteristics of the diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring to be around $ 60,000 to $ 100,000,” gemstone expert Kathryn Money told the paper.







Lawrence and the men

Jennifer Lawrence presented her engagement ring at the Dior show in Paris. © Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain