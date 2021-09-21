Jennifer Lawrence shows her engagement ring for the first time in Paris

RTL>entertainment>
March 07, 2019 – 15:57 clock
She shows her best piece
After Jennifer Lawrence (28) and her friend, the art dealer and gallery owner Cooke Maroney (34), announced their engagement in early February, the photographers were able to take a first look at their large engagement ring. At the Dior fashion show in Paris, she took her clunker for a walk in public.
First appearance with an engagement ring
The “Red Sparrow” actress appeared in Paris with a big grin on her face, holding her ring clearly in the cameras for the photographers so that everyone could see the good piece.
This is how much Jennifer’s ring is supposed to cost
As the American newspaper “Page Six” found out from an expert, her fiancé also bought the piece of jewelery a lot. It is said to be a diamond ring of around four to five carats. “Depending on the quality and the specific characteristics of the diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring to be around $ 60,000 to $ 100,000,” gemstone expert Kathryn Money told the paper.
Lawrence and the men
Jennifer was in a relationship with Darren Aronofsky (49) before Cooke. She met and fell in love with the director while filming the film “Mother”. With their age difference of 21 years, the relationship did not last long, at the end of 2017 it was over again. She also had a liaison with “Coldplay” front man Chris Martin (41) and the British actor Nicholas Hoult (29).
Interesting too