Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Lawrence shows her engagement ring for the first time in Paris
News

Jennifer Lawrence shows her engagement ring for the first time in Paris

By Arjun Sethi
0
59




RTL>entertainment>

March 07, 2019 – 15:57 clock

She shows her best piece

After Jennifer Lawrence (28) and her friend, the art dealer and gallery owner Cooke Maroney (34), announced their engagement in early February, the photographers were able to take a first look at their large engagement ring. At the Dior fashion show in Paris, she took her clunker for a walk in public.

First appearance with an engagement ring

The “Red Sparrow” actress appeared in Paris with a big grin on her face, holding her ring clearly in the cameras for the photographers so that everyone could see the good piece.

This is how much Jennifer’s ring is supposed to cost

As the American newspaper “Page Six” found out from an expert, her fiancé also bought the piece of jewelery a lot. It is said to be a diamond ring of around four to five carats. “Depending on the quality and the specific characteristics of the diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring to be around $ 60,000 to $ 100,000,” gemstone expert Kathryn Money told the paper.




Lawrence and the men

Jennifer Lawrence at the Dior Show in Paris.

Jennifer Lawrence presented her engagement ring at the Dior show in Paris.

© Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain

Jennifer was in a relationship with Darren Aronofsky (49) before Cooke. She met and fell in love with the director while filming the film “Mother”. With their age difference of 21 years, the relationship did not last long, at the end of 2017 it was over again. She also had a liaison with “Coldplay” front man Chris Martin (41) and the British actor Nicholas Hoult (29).

Interesting too


Previous articleLadyboy and superstar: Jack Nicholson is 80
Next articleFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: One Last Time Johnny Depp as Grindelwald
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv