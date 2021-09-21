Jennifer Lawrence Pictures, Movies & Biography

At the age of 14, Jennifer Lawrence moved with her parents from tranquil Kentucky to New York and made efforts to become an actress.

At 16 she was able to write her debut in a small supporting role for a television film called “Company Town” in her profile. And Jennifer Lawrence could almost have celebrated a role on “Twilight” if it hadn’t been for another vampire with sharper teeth.

In return, she was allowed to play alongside Kim Basinger in “On Burning Earth”, which was a decent substitute. For her engagement in the independent film “Winter’s Bone” it rained plenty of awards: the first Oscar nomination was ticked off. She was also in front of the camera in blockbuster films like “X-Men”.

Jennifer Lawrence: Linked to “Hunger Games”

But of course, none of that made amends for the “Twilight” cancellation. She could only get over that with the promise of “The Hunger Games”. She will be associated with the role of Katniss Everdeen for the rest of her life. Even the first part was a huge success – and at the beginning of 2012 it had the third most successful film release of all time in the USA. The sequel “The Hunger Games – Catching Fire “came to the cinema in 2013 – and was also successful:









In general, 2013 was THE year for Jennifer Lawrence. It rained various awards for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook”. Among other things, she won a “Golden Globe” for “Best Actress” and a “Screen Actors Guild Award” in the same category. The icing on the cake in her meteoric career was the “Oscars 2013” award for “Best Actress”. But more awards followed: Among other things, she and Bradley Cooper received the MTV Movie Award 2013 for “Best Film Kiss”.

Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the 2014 Oscars for her role in American Hustle. In the same year she impressed in “The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 1”. The sequel (“Mockingjay Part 2”) celebrated its world premiere on November 4, 2015 in Berlin. At the Oscars 2016 she was nominated for her role in the movie “Joy”.

In 2014 and 2016 she played in the “X-Men” series.

Between 2011 and 2014, Jennifer Lawrence dated actor Nicholas Hoult. In 2014, nude photos of Jennifer Lawrence that were stolen by a hacker surfaced on the Internet.

At the 2018 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence was not among the nominees, but her appearance in a glittery dress was still one of the most acclaimed of the evening.