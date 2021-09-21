Jennifer Lawrence freaks out on the street: That’s why!

Jennifer Lawrence mostly keeps a low profile on social media. But now she posted a video on Twitter that shows her from a completely different perspective.

Boston – actress Jennifer Lawrence (30) mostly keeps a low profile on social media. But now the Oscar winner has posted a video on her Twitter Channel that shows you from a completely different side.

Jennifer Lawrence (30) is barely recognizable in her new Twitter video. © twitter.com/JLawrence_RepUs



Well, what’s the matter with Jennifer Lawrence?

On Saturday, the “Hunger Games” star shared a clip in which you don’t even recognize the blonde.

In pajama pants, oversize sweater, sneakers and covered with mouth and nose protection, the actress runs out of her front door.

All that counts

Horror news on “Everything that counts”: Finn killed in plane crash!

What follows after that amazes her fans: The 30-year-old jumps around wildly on the sidewalk in front of her apartment, pulls her hands up and cheers.

To do this, she holds up a loudspeaker box from which music can be heard.

She comments on the video with “I just had to have a party with myself” and the hashtag #comeonbostonletsparty (“Los Boston, let’s celebrate”)









But what is the reason for your irrepressible euphoria?