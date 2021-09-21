Jennifer Lawrence freaks out on the street: That’s why!

Jennifer Lawrence mostly keeps a low profile on social media. But now she posted a video on Twitter that shows her from a completely different perspective.
Boston – actress Jennifer Lawrence (30) mostly keeps a low profile on social media. But now the Oscar winner has posted a video on her TwitterChannel that shows you from a completely different side.
Well, what’s the matter with Jennifer Lawrence?
On Saturday, the “Hunger Games” star shared a clip in which you don’t even recognize the blonde.
In pajama pants, oversize sweater, sneakers and covered with mouth and nose protection, the actress runs out of her front door.
What follows after that amazes her fans: The 30-year-old jumps around wildly on the sidewalk in front of her apartment, pulls her hands up and cheers.
To do this, she holds up a loudspeaker box from which music can be heard.
She comments on the video with “I just had to have a party with myself” and the hashtag #comeonbostonletsparty (“Los Boston, let’s celebrate”)
But what is the reason for your irrepressible euphoria?
Even if Lawrence does not write it explicitly, this is likely to be her reaction to the election victory of the future US President Joe Biden (77).
Many Biden fans cheered her from the passing cars and shared their joy.
Like numerous other celebrities, Lawrence is happy about the upcoming change of power in her home country.
The 30-year-old announced in advance that, although she grew up in a Republican family, the reign of Donald Trump (73) would have changed everything.
“I grew up as a Republican. When I was allowed to vote for the first time, I voted for John McCain,” she said on the podcast “Absolutely Not” and at the same time announced that she would switch to the Democratic camp with immediate effect.
Above all, Trump’s attitude towards the right-wing extremist “White Supremacists” made the actress think.
No wonder that she is now so happy that the United States will soon be ruled by a new president.