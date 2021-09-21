Jason Momoa: He wants to make a movie with Dwayne Johnson

Will Jason Momoa (left) and Dwayne Johnson soon be in front of the camera together?

A joint film with action greats Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson? According to Momoa, this has been planned for a long time and will happen.

Are you big action actors, good friends and maybe soon also co-stars? Jason Momoa (41) now revealed in an interview with late-night host Jimmy Fallon (46) on his show that he “absolutely” wants to make a film with buddy Dwayne Johnson (49).

“Dwayne and I met about 20 years ago,” said the actor. They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in Hawaii and are still friends to this day. Since then, they have toyed with the idea of ​​working together on a film project several times. “He’s just a lot busier than I am – and I’m also very busy at the moment,” said Momoa with a laugh, explaining why this has not happened yet.









Johnson still “owes something” to Momoa



“One day it will happen,” the 41-year-old is certain. The “Aquaman” actor also joked that it was easy to convince Dwayne Johnson to do a film together. “He owes me something, after all,” said Momoa. Because in April of this year, the actor surprised Johnson’s daughter Tiana on her third birthday with a video message. Johnson later posted the overjoyed girl’s reaction online.

Jimmy Fallon laughingly agreed: “Absolutely! Just say: ‘I made the birthday video, now you’re making a movie!”

Jason Momoa is currently involved in many projects



Jason Momoa celebrated his acting breakthrough with the role of Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones”. Since 2016 he has been part of the DC superhero universe as Aquaman. The second part of the blockbuster entitled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will appear in cinemas at the end of 2022. Momoa can also be seen in the post-apocalyptic series “See” on Apple TV +. According to the US media, their third season is already being planned.

