Is there any further adversity threatening Ether? From Investing.com

Investing.com – As the If it picked up again at the end of August / beginning of September, there was a tangible chance that the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization would start after an attack on the record high of $ 4,366 in mid-May.

But the bulls’ optimism, who cheered Ether up to $ 4,024 on September 3, dried up just four trading days later and thwarted the bull’s party.

Ethereum price turned resistance in the form of the 78.6% fibonacci retracement and an internal trendline that traced back to three touches in April and May. Within a few minutes, Ether rushed to $ 3,061, stabilized there, and recovered to $ 3,672 by September 16, before selling pressure increased again.

A trend reversal in the form of a shoulder-head-shoulder formation is now emerging in the Ethereum chart. To complete the reversal formation, the cryptocurrency would have to sustainably undercut the neckline at $ 3,060 / 3,075. The amount of the SKS would result in an imputed downside potential of around $ 1,000 or 33 percent. The price target in this case is $ 2,025.

On the way to exhausting the price target, however, support should not be underestimated. First, there is the 50% Fibo at $ 2,865, followed by the 100-day line at $ 2,716. The ultimate holding level is the 61.8% Fibo along with the 200-day line at $ 2,582 / $ 2,593.

Below the smoothing of the last 200 days there is not much left that could stop the price decline, which is why one should be careful not to reach the falling knife here.









Relief would bring the Ethereum rate a quick retake of the 100-day line at $ 3,284. However, to be able to look north again, you need at least one climb over the right shoulder at $ 3,700.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell assets. The article also does not purport to predict the development of the Ethereum price. It is only a subsequent comment on the Ether development, the Ethereum investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.