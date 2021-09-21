Interview with the captain • metal.de

Beating FIRE TAIL “The Last Battle”

The years 2020 and 2021 presented all bands with unexpected challenges. Without concerts, the main source of income was lost. To counteract this, online concerts were launched. FEURSCHWANZ are now putting their two lavish streaming concerts “11: O: A” and “The Last Battle” on a DVD / BluRay / Live CD package – the collected Corona works, so to speak. We spoke to Captain FEUERSCHWANZ about this in person. How did he experience these concerts, how did the fans react to them and does he sometimes miss the old idiot times? We experience a good-humored and at the same time thoughtful captain – a reflection of the modern sound of his band.

metal.de: I would like to start with a question that you have certainly had to answer very often in the last few interviews. Dear Captain, how are you?

Hauptmann: Well, I’m very busy right now, because FEUERSCHWANZ is working flat out. That’s almost a bit of a shame in summer. We used the time before that well, but it was tough.

metal.de: But that means you are already working on new material again?

Captain: Yes, we’re already recording.

metal.de: Does that mean, if you ask carefully, you could expect a new album at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022?

Hauptmann: Fast, professional dwarfs could send it in the mail as early as January 2022.

metal.de: Now your two streaming concerts will be released on DVD and Blu-ray under the title “The Last Battle”. Why did you decide to also include 11: O: A, which is freely available on YouTube, on this publication?

Hauptmann: It’s more of a crazy product for fans, so you have everything together. In metal it is really still the case when a band designs a high-quality product, then it is accepted by the fans. So here you get all the pictures of the new era of FEUERSCHWANZ. It’s the first two shows with Pyro, the big rock cutlery, but still in the small version. The idea is to let the fans participate in the change.

metal.de: So there haven’t been any critical voices accusing you of making money?

Hauptmann: The fans know that we benefited tremendously from them at 11: O: A, through donations or product purchases. In the “Last Battle” it was the tickets. This product still has the Corona idea with it, as we get a little bit of support from the fans. For a six-member band with two thirsty chicks and a crew that sometimes can’t work at all, we actually need material. But I think it’s a fair product and as a fan I would buy it just to support the band. But if I liked “The Last Battle”, I would buy the whole thing for this concert.

metal.de: Last year was particularly difficult for artists. How did you experience the reactions of the fans during this time? Was it just a handful of regular fans or did a lot of people donate and buy?









Hauptmann: The reactions were overwhelming. We also caught an opportune time to stream. Every time we did something special. We also shot little films and made the whole thing very valuable. The response was overwhelming. That gave us confidence and courage for the future. Somehow it will go on – we have the fans. We live with modern media in such a way that the possibilities that we can exploit are only just beginning.

metal.de: Perfect transition! When “The Last Battle” appears, the audio component will certainly also be found on the usual streaming portals. How do you feel about streaming in general? Is that a rip-off or a great chance, especially for small bands, to reach fans?

Hauptmann: Streams are actually the last spoil of a bad development. The cost of rock bands to produce good music has not come down that far. It may be different for rappers. With streams it becomes really unfair when it comes to give and take. We play the game because we have good fans, but streaming undermines the old-school band music. The people who just turn on the computer and sing in are supported. But purely financially, you could save yourself that – actually making CDs too. Maybe it could just be recorded on cassette.

metal.de: So in the end it’s all about concerts and merch?

Captain: Exactly. What is changing during the Corona period are the additional platforms where bands can take their skin to the market if they have the time and good ideas. Basically you shouldn’t bury your head in the sand and should take part in new developments or learn what is feasible for you. That will probably be the future. The other is then standard. It’s not an easy business. But if you are creative, you also have followers. We are not on such a platform yet, but we intend to.

