Innovation boost for the crypto sector? From Investing.com







Investing.com – Cardano recently integrated its smart contract function into the mainnet by implementing the hard fork Alonzo. However, this did not give the course of the native crypto currency ADA any sustainable tailwind. Instead, it has lost over 17 percent of its value since the integration of smart contracts. Last stood the at $ 2.17, around $ 0.90 below the record high reached in early September.

In addition to the recent turbulence on the international financial markets, which led to a lower willingness to take risks among investors, another fact also caused uncertainty among Cardano investors: although more than 4,000 Smart Contacts have already been created, more than 99 percent of them are located are still in a timelock, ie are locked. This can be seen from the data in the Vercel app.

Innovation boost in the crypto area through Cardano

Still, the Coin Bureau moderator believes that Cardano and its technology can unleash a new wave of crypto-innovation, similar to what happened six years ago.

Cardano offers huge opportunities with the many decentralized applications (DApps) that are to be started on the mainnet, he judges.

“We’re about to see another explosion of crypto innovations unlike anything we have seen since Ethereum launched in 2015, and early adopters will benefit most from it.”

According to Coin Bureau, one reason users and developers are drawn to Cardano is because of its unique staking system, which it believes make it one of the most decentralized cryptocurrencies in the entire market.

“The staking rewards decrease as soon as there are too many Cardanos in a single pool. This promotes decentralization …”

Staking is a method that can be used to generate returns on cryptocurrencies. If you stake your coins, you can generate a passive income.

“The reward for ADA staking is currently around 4.5% annually. Since the coins are not blocked, it is easy to use tokens and let them work for you. Therefore, almost 70% of the ADA staking is currently being used. Offer staked. This makes Cardano the blockchain with the highest value in terms of active staking. “

At the same time, Coin Bureau is also issuing a warning to everyone who has succumbed to the Cardano hype.









“Cardano has over 1.6 million users and its community is arguably the most active in the entire crypto space. This is unbelievable, but also the developers’ worst nightmare because they know that their DApps are not receiving this type of traffic Can handle case …

As a result of this realization, almost every single Cardano project is delaying its start in order to subject its infrastructure to a real stress test, “because if you provided your DApps now, you would go to your knees,” said Coin Bureau.

Inflows into Cardano investment products are slowing

As can be seen from the, institutional investors have shifted down a gear after the record run on Cardano.

According to the data, $ 1.9 million went into Cardano investment products in the week ended September 17, up from $ 3.5 million the week before.

Cardano – technical outlook

The Cardano course withstood a first acid test of the support level at $ 2.03. However, the cryptocurrency has not yet been able to recover sustainably. Should this hold fail to stop the ongoing corrective move, selling pressure should extend towards the August 18 lows at $ 1.87.

A certain relevance can be assigned to this price level because it represents the breakout level for the big rally to a record high at the end of August. The area is additionally strengthened by the 100-day line at $ 1.81. A fall below this clears the way for a test of the smoothing of the last 200 days at $ 1.60. The 200-day line is used by investors as a guide for setting the limits for their buy and sell orders. If the course stabilizes in this area, a new entry is an option.

To turn the chart image, it needs a rise above the price level of $ 2.66.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the Cardano price. This is only a subsequent comment on the ADA development, the Cardano investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.