In bed with Niko Niko

For celebrity designer Niko Niko works – and how: In addition to the opera divas Anna Netrebko and Elina Garancˇa, who love his glamorous robes, “Dr. House ”star Lisa Edelstein photographed with one of his creations for the American magazine“ PhotoBook ”. “I can’t believe all of this”, Niko only gushes out when we visit him in his home in Vienna. “Lisa Edelstein even posted via Instagram that she wore my outfits for the shoot with fashion photographer Mike Ruiz. “

Visit to Niko Niko. When we visit the designer in his Rafael Kaiser Premium Apartment in Vienna’s 1st district, we want to know how does a creative person who is constantly on the go and jets from one appointment to another. Nikola Zivanovic, the real name of the 35-year-old, gives us an insight into his realm and life.

Started with men’s fashion. The native Serb came to Austria seven years ago and worked as a nurse in Vienna. He also worked as a model and stylist, but he made his first experiences as the favorite designer of many fashionistas with men’s fashion.

“I designed and sewed outfits for myself and used them to be seen at the fashion shows in London and Paris,” recalls Niko Niko. With success, because the positive feedback he received for his own style motivated him to set up his own business in Vienna – and soon afterwards the world of women was at his feet. Austrian models like Kerstin Lechner or Nadine Mirada shone on the catwalk in his clothes, musical star Ana Milva Gomes and, more recently, Conchita love his looks. The rest is well known, because since he went to opera houses around the world with Elina Garancˇa and it became known that he will dance as a celebrity dancer on the smooth parquet of “Dancing Stars”, hardly a day goes by that is not in the media of Niko Niko is reported.









Enthusiastic dancer. “I love dancing and I was really happy when I received the request from ‘Dancing Stars'”, the designer tells us enthusiastically in his neat living room high above the rooftops of Vienna. He also gets the inspiration for his opulent robes on his couch. “I like to leaf through glossy magazines and watch old series like Dallas or Denver-Clan. I love the style of Joan Collins, Linda Evans, Jennifer Lopez or Julia Roberts. For me this is really big cinema, ”says Niko Niko.

We notice in his bedroom at the latest that he is a great fashion lover himself. For the shoot, he drapes himself on his large bed, surrounded by bags from his own brand, but also from luxury brands. Gucci, Prada, YSL or Hermès – I really like to get really worked up, ”laughs the designer.

Ready for a new love. While we accompany him to the fitness room, where he keeps his figure in shape, he tells us that things haven’t gone so well in his private life last year. A long-term relationship has broken up and he also missed his mom, grandma and the entire family who live in Serbia seriously during the Corona period. Slowly but surely things are improving again, thank God. “I’m ready for a new love and I’m really looking forward to“ Dancing Stars ”. Of course I would like to be at the forefront, but I don’t think so much about the podium, but about the many hours we will be rehearsing, ”reveals Niko Niko. By the way, the Feschak will dance with a professional dancer.

“It will certainly be stressful because I still have to do my job. But here, in my apartment, I can easily switch off and relax. “ He now has his studio in Vienna’s 3rd district. He is supported by students from the Hetzendorf fashion school and independent tailors.

You have to think big. From nurse to star designer, what is the big secret to his success? “You have to think big, work a lot and stay humble. Everything I wished for has come true, for which I am incredibly grateful. And I hope that many TV viewers will keep their fingers crossed for me at ‘Dancing Stars’ ”, laughs the designer and receives another press request by phone. After our interview we go to the beautiful roof terrace, where Niko decapitates a bottle of champagne. “It’s my birthday today, let’s toast and celebrate!”