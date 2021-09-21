Hundreds of smart contracts available, but not live – Block-Builders.de





A week after the Alonzo upgrade at Cardano (ADA), blockchain data shows hundreds of smart contracts. The catch: They are equipped with a time lock.

Cardano (ADA) has supported smart contracts for eight days. This was made possible by the Alonzo upgrade, which has high expectations. Cardano wants to open up new fields of application with smart contracts, including decentralized finances (DeFi). An initial interim conclusion shows that developers have already entered hundreds of smart contracts at Cardano, but have not yet released them for public use.

The data service ADApools, for example, lists the 200 most recent Smart Contracts at Cardano – and they are all marked with a timelock, i.e. a time lock that has yet to be opened. Smartcontracts Vercel currently has 24 active smart contracts at ADA and around 3,5000 locked with a timelock.

Exciting projects at Cardano in the pipeline

A number of promising external projects at Cardano that are hoping to launch soon are known. These include, for example, Cardax, a decentralized crypto exchange, Liquid, a comparison service for interest rates in yield farming, and SingularityNET, a platform dedicated to the monetization of Artificial Intelligence. But it should be noted: Despite a long preparation time, these projects are not yet live and in some cases it has been leaked that this is related to unexpected restrictions on smart contracts based on Cardano.









ADA founder Charles Hoskinson expects “second wave” for DeFi

At the weekend, Charles Hoskinson, the mastermind behind Cardano, commented on the situation. In an interview, he sees a bubble emerging in the trending topics of NFTs and DeFi and expects increased state regulation there. However, Cardano is well equipped for a subsequent “second wave” at DeFi and can score points with very low fees and compatibility with different blockchains. Charles Hoskinson prefers to call the future DeFi RealFi, which also includes identities, metadata and the willingness to comply with regulations.

Conclusion: Cardano remains under observation

ADA is currently trading at just under $ 2.20, which is 20 percent below the price when Alonzo was launched. Investors had apparently hoped for a lot more from Cardano Alonzo and firmly expected to see smart contracts in action. Hoskinson himself had predicted thousands of DApps at Cardano for 2021, but in reality nothing has been felt so far. The question of whether smart contracts under Cardano are at all practicable – and these doubts weigh on ADA’s price curve.

If you don’t have Bitcoins or Cardano (ADA) yet, you can buy them here: