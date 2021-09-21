Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Hugh Jackman: Big disappointment with Golden Globes

By Sonia Gupta
Disappointed Hugh Jackman
Violent reaction at the Golden Globes

Hugh Jackman

© Action Press

Hugh Jackman couldn’t believe it when James Franco was honored at the Golden Globes – the look on his face speaks volumes

Happy too early, Hugh Jackman, 49: The “Wolverine” star was absolutely certain that he would be honored at this year’s Golden Globes for his role in “Greatest Showman” – but: puff cake!

Sentence with X: That was probably nothing

The actor also had reason to be happy, after all, he was nominated for his role in the category “Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical”. But that James Franco, 39, of all people, was honored for his role in “The Disaster Artists” and snatched the award from under his nose, Jackman did not expect that – and his facial features promptly derailed.

Hugh Jackman leaves awards ceremony

His look is a hit for Twitter: “If your waiter clears your plate before you have finished,” the users comment on his facial expression online. Or: “Be as honest in your life as Hugh Jackman’s face when he loses the award.” Insiders report that the 49-year-old got up in the middle of the award ceremony and only reappeared several minutes later. “Hugh was very loaded and quite disappointed with his management,” they also report.

Golden Globes 2018

The best moments of the award ceremony


Seth Myers is already rolling up the red carpet: The comedian is hosting the 75th Golden Globes awards.

