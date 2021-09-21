Hugh Jackman: Big disappointment with Golden Globes

Disappointed Hugh Jackman
Violent reaction at the Golden Globes
Hugh Jackman couldn’t believe it when James Franco was honored at the Golden Globes – the look on his face speaks volumes
Happy too early, Hugh Jackman, 49: The “Wolverine” star was absolutely certain that he would be honored at this year’s Golden Globes for his role in “Greatest Showman” – but: puff cake!
The actor also had reason to be happy, after all, he was nominated for his role in the category “Best Actor in a Comedy / Musical”. But that James Franco, 39, of all people, was honored for his role in “The Disaster Artists” and snatched the award from under his nose, Jackman did not expect that – and his facial features promptly derailed.
Hugh Jackman leaves awards ceremony
His look is a hit for Twitter: “If your waiter clears your plate before you have finished,” the users comment on his facial expression online. Or: “Be as honest in your life as Hugh Jackman’s face when he loses the award.” Insiders report that the 49-year-old got up in the middle of the award ceremony and only reappeared several minutes later. “Hugh was very loaded and quite disappointed with his management,” they also report.
