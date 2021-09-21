Hugh Jackman: Australian favorite mutant turns 50

Hugh Jackman has to blow out 50 candles on his birthday cake. Everybody’s Darling undoubtedly has the necessary fitness.

Jung loves him. Old too. Just like the masters of creation. And women anyway. No other actor has succeeded in winning the hearts of every potential audience as impressively as Hugh Jackman. The word “scandal” seems completely alien to the likeable Australian, as does the term “aging”. There is no other explanation for the fact that the “Sexiest Man Alive” of the past will actually celebrate its 50th birthday on October 12th.

How it all started

Jackman grew up as the baby boy with four siblings, later a half-sister came from the second marriage of his mother. At first everything pointed to a career in sports or journalism, with talent in rugby, cricket or swimming. However, he began his studies at the University of Technology in communication studies, with a focus on journalism. In 1991 he graduated.

This career path was never more than a plan B, should it not work with his true passion. In addition to his studies, he took acting courses and finally hired at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Double luck and a lot of music

His very first role offer brought him the love of his life. In the series “Correlli” he played a prisoner who fell madly in love with the prison psychologist. He apparently didn’t have to play the butterflies in his stomach, because said actress Deborra-Lee Furness (62) and he became a couple while filming. The two have been happily married since 1996 and are the parents of two adopted children. The title “loyal soul”, which is so rare in Hollywood, can definitely be given to Mr. Jackman.









After “Correlli” it was first of all musical. Jackman played the male part in the musical performance of “Beauty and the Beast” and received several awards for it. Since then he has repeatedly shown his roots in this profession, for example in the films “Les Misérables” (2012) or most recently in “Greatest Showman” (2017).

The beginning of the canvas

On the big screen, Jackman is best known for one role: as the mutant Wolverine in the “X-Men” series. It was also the first part of it that should make him one of the dream factory’s most sought-after actors from 2000 onwards. In the past 18 years, today’s birthday child has been correspondingly busy.

In addition to nine films from the “X-Men” universe alone, including most recently the outstanding film “Logan”, Jackman has worked with, among others, Christopher Nolan (“The Prestige”), Neill Blomkamp (“Chappie”), Darren Aronofsky (“The Fountain “) or Denis Villeneuve (” Prisoners “) together. Jackman collected a lot of awards during this time – including the one as “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2008 – only at the Oscars he has so far not got beyond a nomination (“Les Misérables”). So there it is, the Australian’s one small flaw. Well, there would be his film “Van Helsing” …

Not everything is positive

So has Jackman really never made negative headlines? Indeed there were tragic ones. The actor revealed in 2013 that he had skin cancer. After the surgical removal, only one year later, he had to remove the harmful tissue again. Since then, he has not only urged his followers on Instagram to never go without sunscreen.

CodeList