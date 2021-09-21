“X-Men” star shares photos on Instagram



Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness celebrate their silver wedding anniversary





Hugh Jackman, Australian actor, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. (Archive image)

Berlin Actor Hugh Jackman is celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. On Instagram, the Australian Hollywood star shared photos of the couple’s church wedding on the occasion of the silver wedding anniversary.















“To be married to you, Deb, is as natural as breathing,” the actor wrote on Monday (local time). “Almost from the moment we met, I knew that we were destined to be together.”

In the past 25 years love has grown deeper, the fun, excitement and adventure more intoxicating, learning from one another even greater: “I am forever grateful that we share our love, our life and our family with one another,” wrote Jackman .

The actor couple met while filming the Australian television series “Correlli”. Jackman (52) played an inmate who fell in love with the prison psychologist played by Furness (65). The couple have two adopted children.

