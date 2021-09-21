Tuesday, September 21, 2021
HomeNewsHow is the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series continues?
News

How is the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series continues?

By Arjun Sethi
0
39




How is the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series continues?

IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

09/21/2021 8:25 am

Amzon Prime is still wrestling with the female lead for her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series.

Over 15 years ago, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”in theaters. The action comedy starring Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (46) made history in 2005 mainly because the leading actors fell in love on the set. Actually a romantic story if Brad Pitt hadn’t been married to Jennifer Aniston (52) back then.

Amazon Prime plans to bring the classic to viewers as a new series. The production is already under a bad star!

Source: giphy.com


Previous articleRarely! Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s daughter shares selfie
Next articleHollywood star Matt Damon under review
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv