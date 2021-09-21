How is the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series continues?

09/21/2021 8:25 am

Amzon Prime is still wrestling with the female lead for her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series.

Over 15 years ago, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”in theaters. The action comedy starring Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (46) made history in 2005 mainly because the leading actors fell in love on the set. Actually a romantic story if Brad Pitt hadn’t been married to Jennifer Aniston (52) back then.

Amazon Prime plans to bring the classic to viewers as a new series. The production is already under a bad star!

Nobody wants to be Mrs. Smith

The streaming platform Amazon Prime has already officially confirmed that the film will be produced as a series. Multi-talented Donald Glover (37) will play the main role of Mr. Smith.

But nobody seems to want to take on the role of Mrs. Smith. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (36) was supposed to be signed, but she left the project due to creative differences.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”series with Angelina Jolie?

It is not yet clear who will play the role of Mrs. Smith. It would of course be awesome if Angelina Jolie returned as a murderous wife.

This line-up will probably remain wishful thinking, because the Hollywood icon has not yet hinted at a syllable that it is in any way connected to the project. If she doesn’t want to, Jennifer Aniston might be interested in the role.

It is clear that the role comes with a heavy history. The smell of the adulteress will stick to Mrs. Smith forever. So it’s no wonder that women in Hollywood act cautiously.

Series production will start in 2022 at the earliest

Since filming has not even started, it will certainly take a few months for the series to start. With a lot of luck, the love comedy of the bloody kind will appear in 2022.

We are currently curious to see who dares to play Mrs. Smith and until then sweeten our time with the many other Amazon series in-house.

