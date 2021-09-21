Hawkins creates tension in “Who Starts the Fire”

“Girl on the Train” was one of the most successful crime novels of 2015. Millions of sold books and a successful film adaptation with Emily Blunt made the British Paula Hawkins one of the world’s most famous crime writers.

Such a debut can also be a burden, because from now on all books will be measured by this success.

Hawkins did not want to repeat the success by writing the novel again. “I preferred to be ambitious and fail, than to do the same thing over and over again,” she said in an interview with the British newspaper “Guardian”.

Her third novel “Who kindles the fire” (translated by Christoph Göhler) has just been published by Blanvalet. It shows that Paula Hawkins, born in 1972, has found a way to keep her writing without copying herself.

Hawkins has the novel set in the middle of London. Several houseboats are anchored on a canal. A neighbor finds the body of young George on one of them. Shortly before, she had seen him alive. Who could have stabbed him in the small, peaceful community of houseboat dwellers?

Several of the dead man’s neighbors might know something if they were not the perpetrators themselves. Three women are particularly targeted by the police. Hawkins not only turns them into suspects, but also narrators. Much of the novel is told from the perspective of Laura, Carla and Miriam. It soon turns out that the three women have much more to tell than just their observations about the night of the murder.

Little by little, the novel reveals the abysses of women’s lives. You have had tough times and suffer from the consequences of a wide variety of injuries, both physical and mental. Each has its own strategy to defend against the consequences. But they all have in common that they hide parts of the truth from other people.









Mentally ailing characters always play a central role in Paula Hawkins’ novels. In an interview with the US radio portal NPR, she described how she developed these characters: “On the outside, my characters are completely normal people, but I’m interested in how their personal tragedies and traumas damage them in the long term – and how they damage them trying to hide. “

This approach has a special meaning for the story of “Who kindles the fire”, since the main characters are not only actors, but also, as narrators, the most important sources of information for the reader. So it is never immediately clear what is actually believable and what is due to the distorted portrayal of the narrators.

Part of the tension is figuring out what actually happened in the first place before we can figure out who is responsible for what. The search for perpetrators and the search for reality go hand in hand in “Who Ignites the Fire”. In addition, Hawkins has built in a few other factors that cause complications, such as a novel in a novel. It takes a while to get used to the different characters and their quirks. The plot and narrative style of the novel provide exciting entertainment.

– Paula Hawkins: Who kindles the fire, translated from English by Christoph Göhler, Blanvalet Verlag, Munich, 408 pages, 20.00 euros, ISBN 978-3-7645-0782-4.

Home page