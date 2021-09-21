Hawkins creates tension in “Who Ignites The Fire” – culture

The British author Paula Hawkins had great success with “Girl on the Train”. The book sold millions and was made into a film with Emily Blunt. Can Hawkins repeat that triumph?

Berlin (dpa) – “Girl on the Train” was one of the most successful crime novels of 2015. Millions of books sold and a successful film adaptation Emily Blunt made the British Paula Hawkins to one of the world’s most famous crime writers.

Such a debut can also be a burden, because from now on all books will be measured by this success.



Hawkins but did not want to repeat the success by writing the novel again. “I preferred to be ambitious and fail at it than to do the same thing over and over again,” she said in an interview with the British newspaper.Guardian“.



Her third novel “Who kindles the fire” (translated from Christoph Göhler) is currently at Blanvalet appeared. He shows that Paula Hawkins, Born in 1972, has found a way to keep her writing without copying herself.



Hawkins leaves the novel in the middle London to play. Several houseboats are anchored on a canal. A neighbor finds the body of young George on one of them. Shortly before, she had seen him alive. Who could have stabbed him in the small, peaceful community of houseboat residents?











Several of the dead man’s neighbors might know something if they were not the perpetrators themselves. Three women are particularly targeted by the police. Hawkins makes them not only suspects, but also storytellers. Much of the novel is told from the perspective of Laura, Carla and Miriam. It soon turns out that the three women have much more to tell than just their observations about the night of the murder.



Little by little, the novel reveals the abysses of women’s lives. You have had tough times and suffer from the consequences of a wide variety of injuries, both physical and mental. Each has its own strategy to defend against the consequences. But they all have in common that they hide parts of the truth from other people.



Mentally ailing characters always play a central role in Paula Hawkins’ Novels. In an interview with the US radio portal NPR, she described how she developed these characters: “On the outside, my characters are completely normal people, but I’m interested in how their personal tragedies and traumas damage them in the long term – and how they damage them trying to hide. ”



This approach has a special meaning for the narrative of “Who kindles the fire”, as the main characters are not only actors but also, as narrators, the most important sources of information for the reader. So it is never immediately clear what is actually believable and what is due to the distorted portrayal of the narrators.



Part of the tension is figuring out what actually happened in the first place before we can figure out who is responsible for what. The search for the perpetrator and the search for reality go hand in hand in “Who Ignites The Fire”. To do this has Hawkins built in a few more factors that cause complications, for example a novel within a novel. It takes a while to get used to the different characters and their quirks. The plot and narrative style of the novel provide exciting entertainment.

– Paula Hawkins: Who started the fire, from the English of Christoph Göhler, Blanvalet Publisher, Munich, 408 pages, 20.00 euros, ISBN 978-3-7645-0782-4.