“Guac on the Rock”: When Dwayne Johnson invites you to dinner

Well, with fees running into the millions, it dresses loosely in donation pants, but still: From May 1st to May 5th, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji”) invites all of his US fans to dinner. And there are probably quite a few. The actor and ex-wrestler has a following of more than 220 million people on Instagram.

Presumably, therefore, no five-course menu will be served, not even a three-course menu, but “only” a spread. An avocado spread. Anyway.

And why? Because “The Rock” celebrates its birthday on May 2nd, its 49th, and in this context he also wants to support the hospitality industry – the “hospitality industry”, as he puts it. “This industry contributes ten percent to the gross domestic product,” says Johnson in a six-minute video that he has just uploaded to YouTube and his Instagram account “The Rock”. “And with your help I would like to contribute that she gets back on her feet after the end of the Covid crisis.”









“Guac on the Rock”

How is that supposed to work? The US actor calls on all of his fans to order a Teremana tequila from May 1st to 5th in a restaurant or bar near you. If you order guacamole, the Mexican avocado spread, as a dip with the Mexican national drink, he will pay for it – “Guac on the Rock”.

The whole thing is of course not as disinterested as it first appears. “The Rock” founded the tequila brand Teremana a little over a year ago. With this campaign, however, he also supports the Mexican farmers who make the premium tequila by hand from the leaves of the agaves.

Mast-Jägermeister is responsible for the international distribution of this spirit. So the chance of soon tasting a drink or cocktail from “The Rock” in person shouldn’t be bad – maybe even “on the Rocks”.