Furniture innovations and interior trends from Milan Design Week 2021

Furniture fans had to wait a long time, but finally there was another Design Week to experience in Milan. New furniture and furnishing trends from the supersalone – with cuddly armchairs, artistic upcycling and a comeback of the 70s.

Home for design: Studio Pepe designed the new Mohd showroom in Milan. Here furniture from Artifort, Baxter, Salvatori; Pendant lights from Flos

Vor round porthole windows, clouds and furniture float past, the Gio Ponti armchairs arranged in rows of seats bear small brass plates with the numbers, stewardesses are ready: the Italian company Molteni has lovingly and playfully staged the re-edition of the 1950s armchair D.154.5 as “Flight D.154.5 “at the Milan furniture fair.

In another hall, Berlin-based Milena Kling is showing her fantastic hand-blown glass series with delicate corrugated or lattice patterns – as part of the “Maker Show”, narrow stands for independent designers and their labels were interspersed between the presentations of the established furniture companies.

Playful: Molteni’s staging of Gio Ponti’s D.154.5 armchair at the Supersalone in Milan Source: Molteni Group

After the Salone del Mobile had to be canceled due to Covid in April 2020 and 2021, a compact version has now taken place out of order – the Supersalone. In four instead of 24 halls and with a slimmed-down trade fair architecture.

But together with the extensive program in the city, in showrooms, palazzi and even an abandoned military hospital, the whole thing was no less exciting and stimulating despite the ubiquity of disinfectant dispensers. Four observations:

Pandemic design

The pandemic actually only played a marginal role in the design: with Pedrali as a sound-absorbing, collapsible screen for the (dining) table for all home office workers or in the Integralis lighting solution from Artemide, which uses UV light to provide rooms overnight or in between should make virus-free.

Big Talk by Adam Goodrum for Bla Station Source: BlaStation

The Big Talk armchair (design: Adam Goodrum) by the Swedish company Bla Station was one of the most photographed at the fair and is something like the unofficial pandemic furniture: shape and color design put you in a good mood, its bulging back / armrest forms a protective wall around its owner. The diameter is not quite sufficient for social distancing in accordance with regulations, but a feeling of being protected does arise.

Round things

At the Supersalone and in the showrooms, the tendency to round things was noticeable: be it strictly geometric like with David Thulstrup’s bar stool Tank (e15), blob-like like Patricia Urquiola’s carpets for cc-tapis or soft and cuddly like Philippe Malouin’s sofa DS- 707 for DeSede, a company known for its exquisite leather, but presented the couch in fabric.

Was presented in the legendary “Bar Basso”: Tank bar stool by David Thulstrup for e15 Source: e15

A sofa with seventies appeal, as became very clear: The 70s are back. A bit of patchwork deluxe (at Kvadrat), tapestries, and, yes, actually flokati and the color orange. The Italian company Baxter did not shy away from a combination of the two elements and moved into an armchair with a bright orange flokati.









Recent past

Not only are the shapes and materials of the 1970s back, when it comes to re-editions, too, people are now turning to the more recent past, after a certain mid-century fatigue has spread. The lighting company Flos is starting with two designs: the classic Parentisi (1971) by Achille Castiglioni & Pio Manzu (in turquoise and orange) and 265 Chromatica by Paolo Rizzato (1973).

Back, only better: Soriana, designed in 1969 by Afra and Tobia Scarpa (Cassina) Source: Cassina

Actually a year too old – but here the spirit counts – is Soriana by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, a piece of seating furniture in which the voluminous cushions are held by a clasp-like metal frame. At Cassina, they go for “old, only better” and have revised the materials. In 1970 Soriana received the highest Italian design award – in the same year Janis Joplin recorded her version of the song “Cry Baby”, which is just making a comeback – he accompanies the commercial for the fragrance “Miss Dior” with Natalie Portman.

News from leftovers

It doesn’t always have to be the solution to a waste problem on a large scale – the reallocation of old materials can lead to artistic results, as was impressively demonstrated in Milan. The German-Spanish design trio Anima Ona is assembling foam fragments from the construction site of the new Superbahnhof Stuttgart 21 into a mighty table and clad it with rose-colored lime plaster.

From the construction site: Dolmen Table by Anima Ona Source: Dolmen anima ona

In shape and name, the dolmen quotes the graves built from stone blocks – and looks as if it weighs tons and is made of ceramic. Fabio Hendry, on the other hand, uses his label Hot Wire Extensions to process nylon powder residues that arise during 3-D printing: He forms organic-looking structures from wire and electrifies them in a container filled with a mixture of nylon and sand. The material melts and then wraps around the wire like a bone – this is how sculptural furniture and lights are created.

Even more design inspiration: Furniture, dishes, sandals

