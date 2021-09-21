Funny baggy look for a walk on the beach with Orlando Bloom

Here Katy Perry’s baby bump disappears under a huge poncho

Katy Perry (35) made her pregnancy official in a music video at the beginning of March and since then has repeatedly shared cute videos with baby balls and recently even shown an honest photo of her bulging belly button. Now there are new shots of the pregnant singer, this time not from Katy herself, but from paparazzi who photographed the mom-to-be and her fiancé Orlando Bloom (43) on the beach. But the photographer was unable to take a snapshot of Katy’s bulging belly because the ball is hidden under a wide poncho. But the funny outfit of the two is always an eye-catcher.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in a casual partner look







Orlando is currently particularly proud of Katy and the way she deals with her pregnancy. And also in the new pictures, the actor looks happy by Katy’s side. The couple strolls arm in arm along the water and for the afternoon stroll in Santa Barbara Katy has thrown a casual poncho on, which allows her to blend in color with the sandy beach. The wide piece of fabric stretches slightly over her large baby ball, of which not much can be seen in this baggy look. The singer also wears a stripped respirator under her chin, a cap on her head and a coffee-to-go in her right hand. Orlando matches his partner’s outfit in terms of color and combines a simple tank top with a cream-colored hat.