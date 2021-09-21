Former editor strongly criticizes the new trilogy

Not only is Marcia Lucas an Oscar-winning editor she received for her work on Star Wars: Episode 4 in 1978 – she’s apparently not a huge fan of the new trilogy of the sci-fi saga, either. The ex-wife of George Lucas shared her opinion on episodes 7-9 in a foreword to the book “Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life”.

Among other things, the former editor criticizes the decisions of Kathleen Kennedy in her position as Lucasfilm president and director JJ Abrams, who was responsible for episodes 7 and 9 of the series. According to Marcia Lucas, both “have no idea about Star Wars” – she also questions the way Han Solo and Luke Skywalker are dealt with.





“They don’t understand. And JJ Abrams writes these stories – when I saw the movie they kill Han Solo in, I was angry … There was absolutely no reason for it. I was like, ‘You understand the Jedi story don’t, you don’t get the magic of Star Wars. You deal with Han Solo? ‘ And then at the end of the last film they make Luke disappear. They killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they don’t have Princess Leia anymore. Still, they spit out their movies every year. ” – says Marcia Lucas about the sequel trilogy.

Rey is also not a favorite of the Star Wars editor at the time

The character of actress Daisy Ridley is also attacked by Marcia Lucas. Your statement probably only refers to the events up to episode 8: “And they think it’s important to address the female audience – that’s why the protagonist is now female who has Jedi powers, but we don’t know where she got those Jedi powers or who she is. It sucks. The plot is terrible. Terrible. Simply bad. “

The editor has also criticized George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. Above all, the excessive use of CGI is questioned. Marcia Lucas also said she was so disappointed after Episode 1 in 1999 that she cried in her car.

