Film packages for “A Quiet Place 2”

It’s been almost three years since the first part of “A Quiet Place” made moviegoers shudder worldwide. The unusual horror flick accompanied a family through an invasion of almost invincible aliens who react to the smallest sound. While most of the films in the genre threw around with audio effects, it was above all the striking silence that characterized the mood of the film.

The sequel to the horror format, published in 2020, is now celebrating its home cinema premiere. "A Quiet Place 2" will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from September 30th.









After narrowly escaping a fire and dangerous aliens, the Abbott family had to abandon their home and their previous lives. Now Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is looking for a new refuge with the children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn baby. Every step and every sound is still being overheard by the eerie creatures that now populate the earth. In their search, the family eventually meets another survivor. Evelyn suddenly finds herself faced with a difficult decision: to go on alone or to team up? And can she really trust the loner Emmett (Cilian Murphy). In any case, you don’t have much time to think about it …

On the first weekend after its cinema release, “A Quiet Place 2” grossed over 48 million US dollars, making it the most successful film to date after the corona pandemic. Critics also praised director John Krasinski’s film.

The Blu-ray version of the film offers a range of additional features. For example, fans can follow director Krasinski to the original set of the film or find out more about the strange, noise-sensitive creatures.

