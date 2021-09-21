Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Fast And Furious 10 won’t be the last part with Vin Diesel

By Sonia Gupta
Image by Fynn Sehne

Released 10/22/2020 8:54 AM

Good news for Fast And Furious fans. Fast And Furious 9 won’t be the penultimate film in the series. The finale, which should actually take place in the tenth part, is now divided into two films.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
