Fast And Furious 10 won’t be the last part with Vin Diesel

Released 10/22/2020 8:54 AM

Good news for Fast And Furious fans. Fast And Furious 9 won’t be the penultimate film in the series. The finale, which should actually take place in the tenth part, is now divided into two films.

“Fast And Furious 9” is not as easy as its predecessor. First the argument between Dwayne Johnsons and Tyrese Gibson, whereupon Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham left the series with their own spin-off, then almost an exit of Michelle Rodriguez if the women of the franchise should not be presented in a more multi-dimensional manner. The latter catastrophe could be prevented thanks to Vin Diesel, but the biggest fiasco was yet to come. Due to the corona pandemic, the ninth part of the “Fast And Furious” series will only be released in theaters four years after the eighth part. After several postponements, the film is now scheduled for summer 2021.









But there is also good news. After many fans are already mourning the end of their favorite film series, Deadline now reports that there is a glimmer of hope. Instead of two films that fans still have ahead of them, there seem to be three. As Vin Diesel suggested in the past, the finale of the saga is split in two. According to the deadline, “Fast And Furious” star Justin Lin, who is also directing the upcoming ninth film, is planned for this. What the final will be about is not yet known, and it will probably only become apparent when we know how the ninth part ends.

This time, Dom and crew have to deal with his brother Jakob, who, played by John Cena, teams up with Cypher to wipe out Dom. “Fast And Furious 9” should not only convince with outstanding action, as always, but this time also bring a surprising amount of story with it. The theatrical release is currently planned for May 27, 2021, hopefully it will stay that way.