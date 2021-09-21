Ethereum competitor: What you need to know about the Altcoin Solana | 09/21/21

• SOL among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization

• Solana offers DeFi solutions on the blockchain

• Low processing times and low transaction costs thanks to the hybrid consensus model

The official launch of the Solana protocol and the crypto currency SOL did not take place until March 2020, but by September 2021 the cyber currency had already made it into the top 10 of the largest crypto currencies. According to “CoinMarketCap”, the Solana token SOL is currently the 6th largest cyber currency with a market capitalization of 54.8 billion US dollars, ahead of Ripple and Dogecoin. The SOL price has marked one all-time high after the next since the beginning of September and is now around 146 US dollars (as of September 18, 2021). The cryptocurrency is currently around 9,042 percent higher than at the beginning of the year, when its price was 1.60 US dollars.



This price explosion drew a lot of attention to Solana, because it happened at a time when other digital currencies had to give up quite a bit. According to “Cointelegraph”, this can be seen as a sign that investors are increasingly interested in the Solana blockchain, which is seen as an up-and-coming competitor to Ethereum. Like the second largest cryptocurrency, Solana also primarily offers DeFi solutions on the blockchain, including decentralized applications, so-called DApps, and smart contracts. However, the Altcoin does a lot differently than Ethereum – and is superior to the older Cyberdevise in some points.



Solana with innovation in the crypto area

The foundation stone for Solana was laid in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, who previously worked at Dropbox and QUALCOMM. In 2018, Yakovenko founded Solana Labs in San Francisco, where he developed the Solana blockchain with former QUALCOMM colleagues and other employees. In March 2020, the Solana protocol and the crypto currency SOL were finally presented to the public. A total of 489 million SOL tokens are to be issued over time, around 293 million are already in circulation according to “CoinMarketCap”. Of these, around 60 percent are controlled by Solana Labs and the Solana Foundation, the remaining 40 percent are owned by the community.



Solana is a third generation blockchain network that, as an open source solution, has openly accessible programming code. The individual transactions can also be viewed by everyone. The Solana blockchain uses a hybrid consensus model in which the well-known proof-of-stake consensus model is combined with proof-of-history. This shortens transaction times, increases block capacity and reduces transaction costs. It is considered an innovation within the crypto industry and is likely to be responsible for a large part of the attention Solana is currently receiving.



With proof-of-history, according to “business-on.de”, all participants in a project orient themselves towards a common time. It is not local times that are relevant, but the proof-of-history protocol, which records successful transactions and the time that has passed between them. Since they are all based on a shared database, delays in transactions can be avoided. According to “CoinMarketCap”, Solana can handle up to 50,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchains available. The proof-of-stake model is used to monitor the proof-of-history processes and checks the blocks it has created.



SOL as competition for Ethereum

Mainly due to the fast processing times, but also the very low transaction costs, Solana earned a reputation as an alternative to Ethereum, which has been criticized for its speed and transaction costs. According to “Trending Topics”, Solana only incurs costs of 0.00025 cents per transaction. Nevertheless, Anatoly Yakovenko does not want his cryptocurrency to be understood as an Ethereum killer, as he said according to “Trending Topics” at the 2021 Upbit Developer Conference in Seoul: “I hate this eth killer thing. I am an open source developer. I grew up when Linux was fighting Microsoft, “said Yakovenko. “The big misconception people have about open source projects is that it would be possible to kill them. Well, if there are developers out there who just have fun working on this over the weekend is it is impossible to kill them! There is no way to kill Ethereum. That is basically not something we think about, “added the Solana founder.











Solana with a strong focus on developers and its own ecosystem

According to “Trending Topics”, Solana is keen to drive the growth of its own ecosystem and to bring as many NFTs, DeFi applications, decentralized exchanges and stablecoins as possible onto its own blockchain. Because more and more applications are running on the Solana blockchain, the value of the SOL token should also increase. According to “Trending Topics”, Solana is trying to convince as many developers as possible to work on their Layer 1 blockchain – among other things through hackathons and prize money in the millions. Apparently with success: the total value of the DeFi projects based on Solana is now more than 7.81 billion US dollars, according to “Cointelegraph”.



Solana himself, together with the crypto exchange FTX and the crypto trader Alameda Research, created the decentralized exchange Serum, which, according to its own statements, brings “unprecedented speed and low transaction costs to the area of ​​decentralized finance”. Founder Yakovenko also sees the future of Solana in this area. “The goal of Solana is to transmit transactions as fast as messages travel around the world – that is, the speed of light through fiber optics. We compete with the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange,” he said according to “Trending Topics” at 2021 Upbit Developer Conference.



Solana is also active in the NFT area and, according to “Cointelegraph”, has set up a marketplace for digital collectibles together with FTX, where creators and owners of NFTs can trade them. In August Solana also auctioned the NFTs of 10,000 cartoon monkeys for a total of 96,000 SOL, which at the time was equivalent to about 5.9 million US dollars.



Solana with powerful investors – analysts still ambivalent

Solana supporters include singer Jason Derulo, who announced on Twitter at the beginning of September that he had been investing in the cryptocurrency for a few months.



I betted on Solana in June. Wow what a ride! #crypto – Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 3, 2021

But well-known venture capitalists also support the digital currency. Solana was only able to collect $ 314 million from investors with a token sale in June 2021. The well-known US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has already launched several crypto funds, and the investment firm Polychain Capital, which according to “Crunchbase” is considered to be the world’s leading investor in cryptocurrency protocols and companies, were involved in the financing round.



Opinions are currently divided among analysts with regard to the price development of SOL. While analysts from JPMorgan recently warned their customers, according to “Trending Topics” with a view to the rise of SOL, that the crypto markets would look “cocky again”, Greg Waisman of the fintech company Mercuryo believes the cyber currency will make another big jump in price . “The growth of Solana is similar to the growth of Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB),” said Waisman, according to “Cointelegraph”. So he believes SOL could climb to $ 500 by the end of the year. But it could possibly go even higher, because “a forecast of US $ 500 could turn out to be conservative for this coin,” believes Waisman.

Finanzen.ch editors