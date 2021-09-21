Ethereum at the Limit – Ether Projects Turn Away From Vitalik Buterin From Investing.com

Investing.com – The Ether EIP-1559 Update is often misunderstood. Too often one hears and reads that transaction fees should be reduced, but that was never the focus. Rather, it was mainly about ensuring a smooth transition to ETH 2.0 and improving the predictability of fees.

The latter was achieved because the new fee model is based on a basic fee and a priority fee. Up until this innovation, it was the miners who set the premium for faster transactions. Now it is up to the users to determine for themselves how high they prioritize their transaction and what they are willing to pay for it. This did not lead to lower costs, as nothing has changed in terms of network utilization.

Source: TheBlock

A real problem for companies that rely on a well-known platform such as the ETH for blockchain developments.

Mood of optimism among the Ether projects

Many of the projects that have emerged on see no other solution to the fee and scaling problems than to leave the platform launched by Vitalik Buterin.

This is also the case with the Canadian real estate project AQRE Home, which developed an app through which real estate can be bought and sold with cryptocurrencies. But the high transaction fees put the company in a mess.

The CEO Ronice Harrison said:

“We believe that Ethereum gas fees will eventually return to a manageable level. But at the moment the high transaction costs have led to a decisive change in our previous plans. With AQRE Home we have created a new real estate product that does not depend on Ethereum. Us it is ultimately more important that we adhere to our values ​​such as transparency, accessibility and decentralization in the real estate industry. “

And AQRE Home is not alone in this. As announced yesterday, EY will no longer offer part of its blockchain services exclusively on Ethereum.

For the company, which is the market leader in the areas of auditing, tax advice, transaction advice and management advice, Ether became too slow and too expensive.









That is why the management decided to outsource the OpsChain and the EY Blockchain Analyzer to Polygon. Only in this way is it possible to offer the range of services that one expects from a globally operating organization.

Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, said:

“The collaboration with Polygon gives the EY teams a powerful set of tools to scale transactions for customers. It also provides a faster roadmap for integration into the public Ethereum mainnet.”

Polygon has long served ETH-based projects as an adequate alternative for scaling solutions, as long as Ethereum 2.0 is a long time coming.

These are just two examples of many. could have benefited from the fact that the Ether network is growing too quickly and ETH 2.0 is a long time coming. But the ADA blockchain has its own problems, as you can read in the article.

Ethereum technical analysis

In the past 24 hours, the ETH gained 3.4 percent at a price of $ 3,341, resulting in a market capitalization of $ 392 billion.

On the daily chart, the ether is consolidating its recent retreat from the high of $ 4,024. The trade takes place under the resistance of the 23.6 percent retracment (rally of $ 1,720 to $ 4,024) of $ 3,480.

Support is at the 38.2 percent retracement at $ 3,143, which has remained intact on a daily closing basis since August 28th. Should that change in the next few days, losses to the 50 percent retracement of $ 2,872 must be expected.

On the other hand, if the daily closing price is above $ 3,480, the recovery is likely to expand towards $ 4,000.

From Marco Oehrl