Erfurt Forum am Anger: We are finally making headway. New tenants!

End light it goes ahead in F1! in the Forum in Erfurt there are two new tenants who are already in the middle of the hot construction phase and could open in the near future!

The DVI group that does the Forum in Erfurt has announced that 2200 square meters have been let on a long-term basis.

Forum in Erfurt: THESE tenants are moving in soon

And these thousands of square meters of floor space will be used by the Asian restaurant chain “Kokono” and by the discounter Aldi.

————————————

• More topics:

Bodo Ramelow: He’s getting serious with the Thuringian Bratwurst! Clear announcement to party colleague – “That doesn’t work at all”

Erfurt: UNKNOWNERS SHOOT THIS AT THE TRAM – Who saw something?

Thuringia: After the corona lull there is a huge rush of visitors to zoos – “every day Sunday”

Nordhausen: Man speaks to girls in front of school – his statement to the police is absurd

————————————-

The aim is to guarantee the infrastructure for food in the Erfurt Forum when offices and medical practices move in there.

Aldi and a restaurant chain are the new tenants in the Erfurt Forum

The interior work by Aldi and the restaurant has already started, but the exact opening date has not yet been set.













Among other things, Aldi is moving into the forum in Erfurt. (Symbol image) Photo: Funke Photo Services

A new office building is to be built on approximately 11,000 square meters on the still undeveloped part.

Karsten Kluge, Managing Director of the DVI Group, comments on the leasing to the “konii.de” portal: “In the next two to three years, we want a sustainable and broad mix of uses of office, catering, retail and entertainment at this central location in the prosperous Realize the old town of Erfurt. The recent rental is an important step towards that goal. In the medium term, we aim to re-let 4,000 square meters of former retail space to office tenants on the first floor of the property and to build a new office property with 11,000 square meters of gross floor space on the remaining part of the property. “

>>> Suhl gets surprising support from Johnny Depp – the Hollywood star is involved in this action

It has not yet been determined when construction will be completed

Other tenants in the forum include the Federal Police (since autumn 2020), the DAK health insurance company, the HUK-Coburg insurance group and a cinema.

It is not yet entirely clear when the entire construction will be completed. (fb)

More from Erfurt:

There are new culinary delights for you to try in the quarter. A restaurant has now opened there, but it doesn’t really want to call itself that. More on this >>> here.

On the Domplatz is already busy building. You can find out which festival you can look forward to very soon >>> here.