Emma Watson: This is the mysterious new man by your side

Actress Emma Watson. © AFP / VALERIE MACON

Actress Emma Watson is back on cloud nine! She was spotted in Mexico with her new boyfriend, a millionaire. But what do we know about him?

Mexico – actress Emma Watson is freshly in love again! The 28-year-old, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films, has a new man by her side just months after breaking up with “Glee” star Chord Overstreet.

Emma Watsons is on vacation in Mexico with a new boyfriend

The couple was spotted cuddly in a restaurant in Mexico, like the British Daily Mail reported. At first glance, the two seem to be two normal vacationers who enjoy a leisurely lunch, hold hands and only have eyes for each other. Without make-up and in a casual outfit with a baseball cap: The British woman can hardly be recognized anymore. But all eyes are on her mysterious companion.

This is the businessman Brandan Wallace. According to media reports, he should be in his mid-30s and founder of an investment company. Little is known about him, however. He is said to have grown up in New York and graduated from Princeton University.

He keeps his private life strictly secret. There is also silence about his interests on social networks. He only posts about his work on Twitter.









Interesting perspective in the @WSJ on corporate venture capital referencing @fifthwallvc‘s unique approach to building a consortium of strategic LPs to support portfolio companies: https://t.co/l2A9dr9zs5 via @WSJ – Brendan Wallace (@BrendanFWallace) October 18, 2018

“You can’t have both!”

The actress has always tried to protect her privacy from the public. One reason you don’t know much about their relationships.

“I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect no paparazzi photos to be taken of me when I leave my house. You can’t have both, ”the Hollywood star said in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair declared a year ago.

This time, too, the fans have to be satisfied with little information. Although the couple has not yet confirmed the relationship, the pictures of the lovebirds speak for themselves.

Another photo on Instagram is causing a sensation and speculation. Is Emma Watson dating a “Harry Potter” star? And who is it?

Actually, the American actress just wanted to post a cute photo with her dog. When a user mistook her for Emma Watson, the “Mad Men” star had a joke.

fm

Rapper Capital Bra is not bringing a new song this time, but a pizza. The users on the Internet mock, he himself hands out against a pizza competitor.