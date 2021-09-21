Emma Stone: 15 Facts About La La Land Star

by Bernd Teichmann



Red hair, smoky voice: Emma Stone is an exception in Hollywood. In the musical “La La Land” she sings and dances her way into our hearts with Ryan Gosling. 15 facts about the US actress.

• Your new film is this enchanting musical “La La Land”, in which Emma Stone as budding actress Mia and the pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) are looking for happiness.

• She was born Emily Jean Stone on November 6, 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her father Jeffrey Charles is an entrepreneur, her mother a housewife. Already in hers schooldays she was called Emma because she was a huge fan of the Spice Girls, especially Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton.

• She made her first steps as an actress as Eleven year old at the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix, Arizona. When I was 15, the decision was made: I want to earn my living with that.

• All she had to do now was convince her parents to move to Los Angeles for this. She succeeded with a homemade one Powerpoint presentation, “Project Hollywood 2004”, accompanied by the Madonna song “Hollywood”. Mother and daughter went to LA, there were school lessons at home, and Emma went to auditions on the side.

• In the same year she won in the VH-1-Casting show “In Search of the Partridge Family” the role of Laurie, other small TV engagements followed:

• Emma is actually blond. For the film “Superbad” she dyed her hair red on the advice of producer Judd Apatow. Which she liked so much that she left it at that.

• As a baby, she suffered from colic and cried continuously for the first six months of her life. The scarred nodules on their vocal cords are the reason for their prominent Grater voice.

• She suffers from asthmawhich she only found out in 2010 when she had a fit while filming Easy To Have.









• Your mother had breast cancer, but thank God it could be cured. The two celebrated victory over the disease by being identical Tattoos were pricked: a pair of bird’s feet drawn by Paul McCartney, alluding to the Beatles song “Blackbird”, which they loved so much.

• Since then, Emma has been committed to the Cancer research. In 2011 she shot this video with numerous colleagues as part of an unusual cooperation between the Star Wars producers and the organization “Stand Up to Cancer” in order to collect donations:

• In the same year, the cosmetics company committed Revlon her as a new face:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfN6hRopDLk

• Lively: The video shot in 2015 for the song “Anna “ by Will Butler, best known as a member of the Arcade Fire music collective:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QFvgHIJrEQ

• This is what she says:

“It doesn’t matter what I did last because I’ve been waiting for what’s next. So I have a healthy dose of fear that nothing will happen in the next six months. That may sound terribly negative, but that’s the way it is. “

• This is what others say:

“Emma often plays those easy-going, down-to-earth, girl-next-door types. And that’s exactly how she is when you meet her in person, with her absolute refusal to take herself too seriously.” (“Indiewire”)

Emma Stone for beginners:



“Superbad” (2007)

“Zombieland” (2009)

“Easy to have” (2010)

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (2011)

“The Help” (2011)

“Birdman” (2014)

“La La Land” (2016)