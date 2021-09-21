Deutsche Börse lists VanEck’s Solana and Polkadot ETNs

Deutsche Börse continues to enter the field of cryptocurrency derivatives and is listing three new exchange-traded crypto notes from VanEck.

On September 21, Deutsche Börse officially announced that VanEck’s new ETNs for Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) can now be traded on its digital stock exchange Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

With these new listings, Deutsche Börse has expanded its range of crypto ETNs. Previously, it had already offered similar products with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC), the company announced.

“All crypto ETNs that can be traded on Xetra are physically secured and are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,” as the announcement states.

Deutsche Börse says investors can buy crypto ETNs just like stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without having to set up crypto wallets. “Thanks to the central clearing, institutional investors in particular benefit from significantly reduced risks in the processing of transactions,” the company continues.









VanEck stated in its own announcement that the new products would follow the example of the exchange trading products for Bitcoin and Ether. “More ETNs will be added to open up the cryptocurrency futures market to European investors. The well-known ETF provider is once again assuming a pioneering role in terms of innovative and future-oriented investment solutions,” the company said.

Deutsche Börse had previously actively expanded the range of supported crypto derivative products on all stock exchanges that the company operates. On September 13, Deutsche Börse’s derivatives exchange, Eurex, launched crypto derivatives trading with the ETC Group’s Bitcoin ETN futures product. At the beginning of the year, Xetra introduced trading in Ether ETPs from the ETC Group.