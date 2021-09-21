Denzel Washington on previous jobs and hard training

It’s hot in Berlin. While waiting for the interviews, the journalists fan themselves with their recordings. More and more fans are being brought into the room in which Denzel Washington is sitting. Hopefully he’s in a good mood in the heat.

When it is t-online.de’s turn, the spacious room in the Berlin luxury hotel Adlon is pleasantly refreshing – just like Denzel Washington. The actor is in a good mood when we meet him for an interview at the press day on his new film “The Equalizer 2”.

Washington’s first sequel

In “The Equalizer 2” Denzel Washington slips again into the role of the former CIA agent Robert McCall, who becomes a brutal avenger. This time he wants to retaliate for the murder of his girlfriend Susan (Melissa Leo). It is the first time in his long career that Washington has appeared in a sequel. It was only the script that convinced him to play the same character again – and the collaboration with director Antoine Fuqua.

“The Equalizer 2”: Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is out for revenge again. (Source: Sony Pictures)

Intensive training months before the start of shooting

As in the first “Equalizer” film, there are numerous fight scenes in the new flick – some so brutal that you hardly want to look. Anyone who takes a closer look will notice that such combat interludes should demand a lot from the actors. In this regard, Washington tells t-online.de: “We had to train a lot. We worked with coaches and experts to create choreographies for all the fights. We started training two or three months before filming started . ” Such scenes do not come out of the head, every move, every step, every stroke is carefully rehearsed.









“The Equalizer 2”: Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) and Miles (Ashton Sanders). (Source: 2018 Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)

Yes, Washington had to train a lot for the action film. In his private life, he usually doesn’t have as much sport on his agenda – not anymore: “I used to play football, baseball and basketball. Now I go boxing and ride my bike every now and then.” After his time with the CIA, Washington’s character Robert McCall, who incidentally is set ten years younger than his actor, doesn’t seem to have much to do with sports anymore. In his spare time he prefers to read and take revenge. In the first film he was an employee in a hardware store, now he’s a Lyft chauffeur.

Differences and similarities

Washington wasn’t a driver in real life, but before he started his great acting career, he had a few other jobs that he had a look at: “I had a lot of jobs. I was a garbage collector, I was actually never a chauffeur. But I have a lot with me Working together with children, was at the post office, “he says.

He wants to retaliate for the murder of his friends: Robert McCall brings out heavy artillery. (Source: Sony Pictures)

Washington also has something to say about possible similarities to his role Robert McCall – but there really seem to be few similarities: “I’m messier than him, I’m much more messy than him. My wife would probably confirm that.”

Take a look at “The Equalizer 2”, which will be showing in German cinemas from today (August 16, 2018) – then you can see for yourself that you can hardly be more orderly than Robert McCall.