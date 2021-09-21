Dakota Johnson: That’s why she posed as George Clooney

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Dakota Johnson used George Clooney’s name for restaurant reservations +++ Jennifer Aniston has good news for her fans +++ Michelle Obama yells at Barack Obama at Joe Biden’s inauguration +++

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



January 31, 2021



Dakota Johnson posed as George Clooney



Dakota Johnson, 31, made use of the famous name of a fellow actor for a long time, as she admits in an interview with Drew Barrymore, 45, for their talk show. “Is it true or not true that you used to make reservations in restaurants under the name George Clooney to get the best table,” moderator Drew feels her colleague to the tooth. She doesn’t even try to justify herself. “No, that wasn’t even to get the best table, it was just to get a reservation at all,” replied the “Fifty Shades” star.

Dakota Johnson doesn’t seem to have had a guilty conscience that she was regularly posing as George Clooney, 59 – until she met the Hollywood star for the first time. “I hadn’t met him before. And he said, ‘I heard what you did.’ And I thought, ‘Oh my God’ “, the girlfriend of” Coldplay “front man Chris Martin, 43, remembers the moment. But Dakota doesn’t need to worry because “he was cool with it”.

January 27, 2021



Jennifer Aniston announces great news on Instagram



Too often, Jennifer Aniston, 51, does not post on Instagram. The latest posting by the actress is something very special – and it also has great news for her fans in the luggage. In the selfie you can see her with her hairstylist Chris McMillan. She breathes a kiss in the direction of the camera and announces: “And we’re back!” By that she means her Apple TV series “The Morning Show”, for which she is currently back in front of the camera.

Jennifer’s fans are not only excited about the announcement, many followers mention the appearance of the actress in the comments. “You look great”, writes one, another thinks: “You are just amazing!”

Many of her fellow actors are also happy to see Jen on Instagram again. Gwyneth Paltrow, for example, writes under the selfie: “There they are again”! Reese Witherspoon comments: “YES, WE ARE!” and Julianne Moore with: “Hey you sweeties!”

January 26, 2021



Jude Law: His son Rafferty looks like him



They are 24 years apart, but the resemblance between Rafferty Law, 24, and his father Jude Law, 48, is unmistakable. This is noticeable when you look at the new edition of “GQ Hype”. Rafferty was in front of the camera for the magazine.

Dark blonde curls, steel blue eyes, playful dimples, self-confident look – the young women should lie in rows at the feet of the son of the “Sherlock Holmes” star. The resemblance to his famous father is really amazing. But he doesn’t like to hear that.

“I’m someone who really tries not to compare myself to someone else. I try to be myself,” the 24-year-old explains in an interview with “GQ Hype”. The relationship with his father is still very good: “My father is my best buddy; he and I have always been very close. I looked up to him a lot when I was growing up. I always liked the way he dresses – him loves sneakers, that’s why I was interested in sneakers at a young age. He likes good music and that made me take an interest in it too. “

So the two have a lot in common not only visually.

Source used: GQ hype, HollywoodLife

