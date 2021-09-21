Controversial villain turns out to be a Marvel highlight · KINO.de

At the time, “Iron Man 3” caused mixed reactions due to a revelation. But now after “Shang-Chi” we have to say: Fortunately, it turned out the way it did.

– Warning: spoilers for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will follow! –

Eight years ago, the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was very different. The Avengers first appeared a year ago and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had to get into “Iron Man 3” his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and seemingly the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) face.

In the end, however, he only turned out to be an actor Trevor Slatterywho hadn’t buckled that he wasn’t playing a terrorist for the BBC. In truth, Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) had abused the passionate Liverpool fan for his own purposes to spread fear with the image of a feared terrorist and to cover up his own machinations.

With “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” But now we learned too Wenwu (Tony Leung) not only know the real leader of the terrorist organization Ten Rings, but Trevor Slattery also returned as its prisoner. After all, Wenwu couldn’t let it sit on him that someone had dragged his name into the mud. And “Shang-Chi” proved that the controversial decision from “Iron Man 3” paid off in retrospect.

The Mandarin was doomed in the MCU era at the time

At the time, the surprise that Trevor Slattery was the only person behind the Mandarin met with mixed reactions. Some celebrated the joke, others complained that the film had burned up an interesting adversary. Now that we’ve got to know the original, we can state that it was a good thing that Wenwu hasn’t appeared in “Iron Man 3” yet.

After all, we probably wouldn’t have got the character that Tony Leung has now brought to the screen in “Shang-Chi”. Instead of a tragic family history, he could hardly have presented more than the then rather one-dimensional foreign threat; as long as Tony Leung hadn’t been too good for that anyway and we might never have seen him in the MCU.

Especially since in retrospect it was of course a successful trick to reveal the mandarin as a western fantasy product that was named after a chicken dish. More ignorance is hardly possible, as Wenwu aptly illustrates in “Shang-Chi”. However, it also aptly sums up those days in the MCU and several decades of Marvel comics. One of the templates for Wenwu, the villain Fu Manchu, was eventually dropped and revised in the comics due to racist stereotypes. And the MCU practically ignored diversity for years, which probably had to do with decision-makers who now have nothing more to say. With these requirements, “Iron Man 3” would hardly have done justice to Tony Leung’s class. Accordingly, the best scenario was actually to reveal the Mandarin as a charlatan.

But not only because of the now successful portrayal of Wenwu, the Slattery unveiling in “Iron Man 3” was the right decision with today’s knowledge. Eventually, Ben Kingsley returned as the subtle Shakespearean actor, and the Oscar-winning actor wasn’t too good to be an idiot for our entertainment. Because Trevor Slattery and his companion Morris are a real highlight of humor in “Shang-Chi”, which very few would have expected in advance. Even when it was announced shortly before the cinema release that Kingsley would star in the film, most certainly expected only a brief cameo and were then surprised with some Slattery interludes.

In contrast to Wenwu, Trevor Slattery could even return for “Shang-Chi 2”. That the sequel will come should be certain after the exuberant reactions and the success at the box office. What awaits us there, however, is a different question and accordingly we can be curious whether we will see the MCU’s biggest Liverpool fan and / or his fluffy companion Morris again.

did you like this article?