Conciliatory words after Tom Cruise’s Corona anger speech

After Tom Cruise’s Corona rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, five crew members already resigned. Now director Christopher McQuarrie thanks all performers and the crew.

Editor’s recommendation

Tom Cruise yelled at crew members

Last week, on a leaked audio file, Tom Cruise was heard uttering a veritable tirade of rant. This was aimed at two crew members who were standing too close together in front of a computer monitor and thus violated the corona rules established on the set.

In the audio file you can hear the “Mission Impossible” star roar, “I talk to every fucking studio, insurance company, producer at night and they look at us and use us to make their films. We’re creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I never want to see that again. Never!”

Editor’s recommendation

Cruise then threatened: “If I see you doing this again, you’ll be fucking gone.”

Christopher McQuarrie acts as a mediator

On December 18, McQuarrie shared a photo from the set of the film on Instagram and is grateful: “To everyone who makes this trip possible. To your loved ones at home. Have the happiest holidays. And thank you. ”The director does not refer directly to Tom Cruise’s outburst in the text, but it almost seems as if he wants to settle the anger speech against the team. So the positive message of the post, despite the dark and gloomy foggy backdrop, is in direct contrast to Cruise’s established mood.









The picture shows how Cruises’ motorcycle stunt ramp towers high into the sky amid the foggy backdrop. The set-up is reportedly in a remote mountain valley in Norway, where filming only hesitantly resumed earlier this year.

Tom Cruise worried about the future of the film industry

Tom Cruise’s criticism was particularly directed at the ignorance of the team members who exploited the safe environment created on the set after the film had already fallen behind several times during the shooting. A violation of the Corona requirements by crew members could therefore have serious consequences.

Cruise also accused the two rule breakers of a lack of respect for the suffering film and culture industries: “You can tell the people who are losing their damn houses because our industry is shut down,” he shouts on. “It won’t bring them food or pay for their college education. That’s what I go to sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry! “

Editor’s recommendation

The outburst of anger quickly made the rounds in Hollywood and, for a change, put Cruise back in a predominantly positive light. In the meantime, George Clooney has responded to the outbreak, saying that he, too, understands the reason for Cruise’s remarks.