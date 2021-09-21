Chris Pratt: From underdog to Hollywood darling

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has been back since separating from his wife Anna Faris. What distinguishes the “Jurassic World” star?

Hollywood star Chris Pratt (38, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) has been officially single since her marriage to fellow actress Anna Faris (41, “The Perfect Ex”). And thus one of the most sought-after bachelors in the dream factory. Because the masses love him and within a very short time he went from a series underdog to a blockbuster guarantor. How does Chris Pratt, who can be seen in “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” in German cinemas from June 6th, tick?

From comedy to Marvel hero

Chris Pratt has been an actor since the early 2000s. He got his first big role in 2002 in the series “Everwood”. In it he played the brother of “Revenge” star Emily VanCamp (32) and already convinced as Bright Abbott with his comedic timing. After the show ended in 2006, he caused a laugh at the side of Rachel Bilson (36) in the cult series “OC, California”. Smaller roles followed, but the big breakthrough did not materialize at first. From 2009 to 2015 he cheated his way into the hearts of TV viewers as Andy Dwyer in the comedy series “Parks and Recreation”.

He finally caused greater media hype with his six-pack, which he trained for the Oscar-winning film “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012) by director Kathryn Bigelow (66). But it was only with his casting as Peter Quill or Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) that he catapulted himself into the upper league of Hollywood. When “Jurassic World” (2015) became a box-office hit shortly afterwards, Pratt was suddenly Hollywood’s new favorite – and a guarantee for high box office results. At first, the hype around his person seemed to have nothing to do with his private life.

From model husband to single dad









Chris Pratt and Anna Faris married in 2009, son Jack was born in 2012 and they have been considered one of Hollywood’s model families ever since. When the actors first met, Faris was better known than Pratt. But through his involvement with Marvel and the new edition of the “Jurassic Park” series, he was catapulted into the Olympus of Hollywood. With the fame, the rumors followed. During the filming of the sci-fi film “Passengers” (2016), the first rumors of an affair between Pratt and co-star Jennifer Lawrence (27) emerged, which only grew during the promotional tour.

In her book “Unqualified” Faris admits that a certain uncertainty arose in her, even though neither Pratt nor Lawrence had done anything wrong. Whether this uncertainty grew and ultimately led to the separation of the former dream couple is pure speculation. In August 2017, for many, they announced their separation, completely surprising. After the marriage ended, Faris said that she regretted having fostered the image of a perfect marriage in public because no one was perfect.

A devout outdoorsman

While Faris already seems to be in steady hands again, Pratt is said to be still single. The 38-year-old from Minnesota is one thing above all else: an outdoorsman. He owns a farm in Washington State where he spends his free time – which he likes to document on Instagram. He loves fishing with his son Jack and is not afraid to get dirty in rubber boots and outdoor clothing. Far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, he comes to rest there. Perhaps it is precisely this closeness to nature that is why he stayed so down-to-earth.

In addition to his love of farm life, Chris Pratt is also a devout Christian. He keeps himself fit with a wide variety of sports – and has a weakness for food. He uses his specially created hashtag “#whatsmysnack” to inform his Instagram followers about his meals. What all of his Instagram posts have in common: his humor. Pratt is not too bad to be kidding himself. And first and foremost is his big heart for children – for his son Jack – and all his little fans who look up to him. Chris Pratt, a Hollywood star, with that certain something.

