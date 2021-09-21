Chris Pratt: Everything is settled with his ex-wife

The divorce is said to have been amicable: According to “People”, a judge officially ended the marriage of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt (39, “Jurassic World”) and Anna Faris (41) have settled their divorce – and apparently “as friendly as possible”. A judge is said to have officially ended their marriage on Wednesday, according to People. This is reported by the magazine, citing court documents.

The two ex-spouses allegedly agreed to joint custody of their six-year-old son Jack. They also apparently want to live close together until Jack finishes sixth grade. “People” also reports a prenuptial agreement that excludes maintenance payments.









Patchwork family

According to the report, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were meanwhile spotted with their new partners on Halloween. Pratt was therefore with Katherine Schwarzenegger (28) and Faris with cameraman Michael Barrett (48).

The ex-spouses announced their separation in August 2017 with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce that we are separating,” it said. “We worked hard for a long time and we are really disappointed.” They filed for divorce in December 2017. Pratt and Faris got married in 2009.

